PM Modi taking inputs from top 50 officials to revive economy: Sources

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting top officials of the finance and commerce ministries later on Thursday to assess the impact of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy, official sources said.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:14 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo). Image Credit: ANI

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting top officials of the finance and commerce ministries later on Thursday to assess the impact of ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the national economy, official sources said.

They said the Prime Minister's focus will be on speedy recovery of the economy which has witnessed a slowdown in recent quarters due to falling consumer demand. During this one-and-half-hour scheduled meeting through video conferencing, officials from the finance and commerce ministries will make presentations on the situation.

According to sources, the Prime Minister is taking inputs from top 50 officials. Earlier, he held three separate meetings with the Economic Advisory Council, Chief and Principal Economic Advisor at the Ministry of Finance and NITI Aayog. To deal with the coronavirus crisis, the government in May had announced one of the world's biggest stimulus packages worth Rs 20.97 lakh crore with a focus on the survival of businesses and drawing a roadmap for economic revival.

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said the government is assessing the impact of COVID-19 on the Indian economy and will take more measure to address the issues if required. (ANI)

