Surat's company invents - low-cost, high-end ventilator in support of the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan

Surat's company developed a low-cost ventilator, which is high quality, after getting inspired by Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The ventilator has the same features as that in the ventilators which are made by other International companies.

ANI | Surat (Gujarat) | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:28 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:28 IST
DRC Techno. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] July 16 (ANI/News Wire India): Surat's company developed a low-cost ventilator, which is high quality, after getting inspired by Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The ventilator has the same features as that in the ventilators which are made by other International companies. Due to the ongoing corona pandemic, there have been various changes in the lifestyles as well as the thinking process of the people. This has also paved a way for new opportunities for some people.

Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi made an announcement for the people of the country to become Aatmanirbhar i.e. self-sufficient. Taking inspiration from the Aatmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan and to tackle this difficult situation of coronavirus, Surat's two companies-DRC Techno and InnovSeed, have developed a high-quality ventilator at a low cost, under Make in India.

"This ventilator is a very highly developed ventilator, developed at a low cost, which has all the features which an International companies' ventilator possesses. We will continue to take on new innovations in the future as well so that the ventilators can be easily made available to the needy. We have got this ventilator certified from NABL approved labs. Our aim is to make the ventilators available to every small and big hospital in the country. We are also planning to develop other medical equipment under 'Make in India'," said Vipul Sutariya - Director of the company. Please visit our website - www.respiwin.com

This story is provided by News Wire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/News Wire India)

