Left Menu
Development News Edition

RBI asks ARCs to adopt fair practices code to prohibit unlawful means for debt recovery

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday asked asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to adopt a board-approved 'Fair Practices Code', which, among other things, should prohibit the use of uncivilised, unlawful and questionable behaviour for recovery of loans.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 16-07-2020 15:49 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 15:49 IST
RBI asks ARCs to adopt fair practices code to prohibit unlawful means for debt recovery

The Reserve Bank of India on Thursday asked asset reconstruction companies (ARCs) to adopt a board-approved 'Fair Practices Code', which, among other things, should prohibit the use of uncivilised, unlawful and questionable behaviour for recovery of loans. The Code, the central bank said, should also ensure transparency and fairness in operation.

ARCs buy bad loans from banks to turn them around. "In order to achieve the highest standards of transparency and fairness in dealing with stakeholders, asset reconstruction companies are advised to put in place Fair Practices Code (FPC) duly approved by their board," the RBI said.

It has prescribed the minimum regulatory expectation, while each ARC's board is free to enhance its scope and coverage. The FPC must be followed in right earnest, and the board must involve itself in its evolution and proper implementation at all times, it added.

"ARC shall follow transparent and non-discriminatory practices in acquisition of assets. It shall maintain arm's length distance in the pursuit of transparency," it said while asking them that FPC should be placed in public domain for information of all stakeholders. As per the guidelines regarding FPC, ARCs should release all securities on repayment of dues or on realisation of the outstanding amount of loan, subject to any legitimate right or lien for any other claim they may have against the borrower.

"If such right of set-off is to be exercised, the borrower shall be given notice about the same with full particulars about the remaining claims and the conditions under which ARCs are entitled to retain the securities till the relevant claim is settled/ paid," it said. Also, ARCs should put in place a board-approved policy on the management fee, expenses and incentives, if any, claimed from trusts under their management.

The policy should be transparent and ensure that the management fee is reasonable and proportionate to financial transactions. "ARCs shall ensure that recovery agents are properly trained to handle their responsibilities with care and sensitivity, particularly in respect of aspects such as hours of calling, privacy of customer information, etc.

"They should ensure that recovery agents do not induce adoption of uncivilised, unlawful and questionable behaviour or recovery process," the guidelines said. In the matter of recovery of loans, ARCs should not resort to harassment of the debtor and they should ensure that the staff are adequately trained to deal with customers in an appropriate manner.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NGT imposes Rs 10 crore fine on NTPC's Vindhyachal plant for breach of fly ash dyke

The National Green Tribunal has directed NTPC Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in Singrauli to pay an interim compensation of Rs 10 crore for breach of its fly ash dyke into the Govind Vallabh Pant Sagar Rihand Reservoir. It directed...

Rugby-My pay cut is no sacrifice in current climate, says England coach Jones

England coach Eddie Jones says he did not hesitate to agree to having his temporary 25 pay cut made permanent as the Rugby Football Union RFU battles to deal with a financial crisis brought about by the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.Austr...

CBI arrests NTPC manager for taking bribe from private firm

The CBI has arrested a manager of NTPC Limited in Jodhpur for allegedly receiving Rs one lakh as bribe for clearing bills and allowing smooth functioning of a firm engaged for the maintenance of a solar plant of the PSU, officials said on T...

Gauteng Legislature extends condolences on passing away of Mapiti Matsena

Gauteng Provincial Legislature GPL Speaker Ntombi Mekgwe has extended her deepest condolences to the family and friends of its member, Mapiti Matsena, who passed away on Wednesday after being attacked in his home in Tshwane.Matsena joined t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020