Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gadkari asks industry to join hands with govt to rescue COVID-hit economy

At the same time, he suggested all stakeholders, including banks, financial institutions, infrastructure, MSMEs, agriculture and industries, to jointly create demand to address the need of liquidity in the economy. "Presently our economy is facing lots of challenges.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:14 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:14 IST
Gadkari asks industry to join hands with govt to rescue COVID-hit economy

Promising all support to industry, Union Minister Nitin Gadkari on Thursday asked players to join hands with the government to rescue COVID-19-hit economy by taking up projects on public private partnership (PPP) mode. At the same time, he suggested all stakeholders, including banks, financial institutions, infrastructure, MSMEs, agriculture and industries, to jointly create demand to address the need of liquidity in the economy.

"Presently our economy is facing lots of challenges. Government is positive and supportive and at the same time as a facilitator, we are keenly taking lots of decisions regarding how we can be helpful in promoting industry, trade and business... This is the time we need cooperation from all stakeholders," Road Transport, Highways and MSME Minister Gadkari said. He was addressing Renewable Energy Manufacturing Conference, organised by industry body CII in association with the Ministry of New and Renewable Energy (MNRE) through video conferencing.

"The banks, financial institutions, MSMEs, industries, agriculture, infrastructure, everywhere we need to plan and with an appropriate vision we need to move fast," he said, adding there was liquidity crunch in the economy and the need of the hour was to create demand through PPP projects. He also asked industry bodies like CII to get in touch with the Ministry of Environment and Forests for early clearances to projects.

The minister stressed that there is a need to find out a system for self assessment of pollution levels by the industry and in case they are found guilty the fine amount could be manifold, including jail term in case of repeat offenders. Gadkari said the Prime Minister has accorded priority to infrastructure development, and 22 green highways were on the anvil, including Rs 1 lakh crore Delhi-Mumbai Expressway on a greenfield alignment. The expressway will reduce the travel time to 28 hours from the present 48 to 50 hours.

He also underlined the need for setting up industrial clusters along the highways to decongest metropolises and develop far-flung areas. "We need to change our transport on LNG, which is the fuel for future. We will set up LNG and CNG stations on highways. As compared to diesel there is 60 per cent saving on these fuel," the minister said.

He also emphasised the need to convert old diesel buses into LNG or CNG-fuelled buses. Describing MSME as an important sector for development of the country, he said there is need to make MSMEs strong and boost exports while reducing imports.

Presently MSMEs contribute 30 per cent to the GDP growth and accounted for 48 to 50 per cent exports and have created more than 11 crore jobs, Gadkari noted. He suggested industry to tap foreign capital investment and said that a credit rating system can be introduced for MSMEs.

The minister also asked industry bodies to come forward for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' and urged them to do work in 115 aspirational districts to uplift rural economy and make India super power..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Clashes resume on Armenian-Azerbaijani border

Clashes resumed between Armenian and Azerbaijani forces on the South Caucasus nations shared border Thursday morning, with both sides blaming each other for attacks that continue the worst outbreak of hostilities in years. Armenias Defense ...

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during protests

Police in Moscow detained over 130 people during a protest against the constitutional reform that allows President Vladimir Putin to remain in power until 2036. Moscow police said Thursday they detained 132 protesters. The OVD-Info rights g...

Hry sees nearly 27 percent dip in fatal road accidents

Haryana has registered nearly 27 percent fall in fatal road accidents between January and June this year compared to the corresponding period last year. From about 30 daily road mishaps reported in 2019 in the state, the number fell down to...

Productive screen time maybe necessary for meeting learning outcomes, say schools

The HRD Ministrys cap on duration of online classes has thrown private schools in a quandary as they try to strike a balance between good and bad screen time, while trying to address curriculum concerns of senior classes. The guidelines hav...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020