Left Menu
Development News Edition

Ficci proposes financial aid, support centres for rehabilitation of migrant workers

The government should utilise funds collected under Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act 1996, meant to be used for provisioning of social security and related services for construction workers, Ficci said adding that other such sources may also be identified. Further, it has proposed mandatory registration for all workers and creation of Migration Support Centres at every district and state level that can act as a 'Help Desk' to handhold and facilitate services like guidance on banking, gas connections and medical support.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:18 IST
Ficci proposes financial aid, support centres for rehabilitation of migrant workers

To help rehabilitate migrant workers, industry body Ficci has proposed various measures, including mandatory registration requirement, financial support and creation of support centres. Besides, it has suggested making available smartphones to migrant workers that could also help in building a migration database, tracking movement of such workers and providing certain facilities like e-training activities.

The Ficci Report on ‘Rehabilitation of Migrant Workers in India’ has proposed various recommendations to help migrant workers cope up with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic. The pandemic and subsequent lockdowns had triggered an exodus of migrant workers from various cities as industrial activities were disrupted and rendered many of them jobless.

While proposing a scheme to provide smart mobile phones to migrant workers, Ficci said that such devices could have pre-loaded training modules and other relevant apps in local languages. "It can further help them in navigating adequate work/employment opportunities," it added. The government should utilise funds collected under Building and other Construction Workers Welfare Cess Act 1996, meant to be used for provisioning of social security and related services for construction workers, Ficci said adding that other such sources may also be identified.

Further, it has proposed mandatory registration for all workers and creation of Migration Support Centres at every district and state level that can act as a 'Help Desk' to handhold and facilitate services like guidance on banking, gas connections and medical support. According to Ficci, the support centres can also provide local information regarding transportation, accommodation, and any other welfare related information as well as act as an employment consultant.

As per the report, skilling and training partners should work in close co-ordination with designated counseling centres to help migrant workers in making more informed choices about locations, employers, and markets. Effective communication strategy is important for providing crisis related information. Helplines, hotlines, and call centers as an accessible and low-tech means through which one-way or two-way communication with migrant workers can be facilitated, it noted.

Moreover, under Public-Private Partnership, a dedicated fund for skilling of migrant workers has been proposed by the industry body. The fund can be used to re-skill and up-skill them on emerging job roles in respective sectors. This would also help them in navigating better employment and earning opportunities, it said.

Ficci also said the government and industry should consider adequate and decent housing accommodation and a suitable living environment for migrant workers and their families. The industry body has also pitched for a review of Provisions of Inter State Migrant Workmen Act 1979 and said registration of migrant workers should be taken up on an urgent and priority basis to create a robust and dynamic database for labour mobility in India.

Besides, setting up investments in small towns would help workers to be placed closure to their native place, it noted..

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Onward Technologies Records Q1 FY21 Revenue of Rs 56.35 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 7 Percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Onward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC announces its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Q1 20-21 56.35 Cr...

Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers minor Malaysian’s case from one JJB to another due to lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian, who was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation during COVID-19 allegedly in violation of visa norms, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to l...

FOREX-Dollar climbs as traders focus on weak Chinese retail sales

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday as investors focused on poor Chinese retail sales instead of its stronger than expected economic growth in the past quarter, with the focus now shifting more to a European Union summit this weekend.T...

Dr Harsh Vardhan inaugurates Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Block of AIIMS

Dr Harsh Vardhan, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare inaugurated the Rajkumari Amrit Kaur OPD Block of AIIMS, New Delhi along with Shri Ashwini Kumar Choubey, MoS HFW, here today. Prof. R. Guleria, Director, AIIMS and other senior ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020