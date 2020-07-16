Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC, NIIF ink pact to explore investment avenues in India

NTPC targets to have nearly 30 GW of its overall power generation capacity from renewable energy sources by 2032. NIIF manages over USD 4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund, each with its distinct investment strategy.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 16:30 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 16:30 IST
NTPC, NIIF ink pact to explore investment avenues in India

State-owned Power giant NTPC on Thursday said it has inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NIIF to explore investment opportunities in the country. "The  NTPC Ltd today entered into an MoU with National Investment and Infrastructure Fund (NIIF), acting through National Investment and Infrastructure Fund Ltd (NIIFL), to explore opportunities for investments in areas like renewable energy, power distribution among other areas of mutual interest in India," the company said in a statement.

The MoU was signed in the presence of Gurdeep Singh, CMD, NTPC and Sujoy Bose, Managing Director and CEO, NIIFL, it added. The agreement was inked through video conferencing between Sangeeta Kaushik, GM (BD-Domestic), NTPC and Rajiv Dhar, Executive Director and Chief Operating Officer, NIIFL.

With this pact, NTPC and NIIF aim to collaborate to further help India's vision of building sustainable and robust energy infrastructure in the country. This partnership aims to bring together NTPC’s technical expertise and NIIF’s ability to raise capital and bring in global best practices by leveraging its existing relationships with leading players.

With a total installed capacity of 62,110 MW, NTPC Group has 70 Power stations, comprising 24 Coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary and joint venture power stations. NTPC targets to have nearly 30 GW of its overall power generation capacity from renewable energy sources by 2032.

NIIF manages over USD 4.3 billion of equity capital commitments across its three funds – Master Fund, Fund of Funds and Strategic Opportunities Fund, each with its distinct investment strategy. NIIFL is a collaborative investment platform for international and Indian investors, anchored by the central government.

It invests across asset classes such as infrastructure, private equity and other diversified sectors in India, with the objective to generate attractive risk-adjusted returns for its investors. NIIF Master Fund is the largest infrastructure fund in the country and invests in core infrastructure sectors such as transportation and energy.

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Henry Golding to star in Paramount Animation's 'The Tiger's Apprentice'

Henry Golding, popularly known for his role in Crazy Rich Asians, has been roped in to play the lead role in The Tigers Apprentice - the adaptation of the best-selling childrens book from Paramount Animation. Toy Story 3 animator, Carlos Ba...

Onward Technologies Records Q1 FY21 Revenue of Rs 56.35 Cr, EBITDA Margin at 7 Percent

Mumbai, Maharashtra, India Business Wire India Onward Technologies Limited BSE 517536 NSE ONWARDTEC announces its results for the quarter ending June 30, 2020. Highlights for the quarter ended June 30, 2020 Revenue Q1 20-21 56.35 Cr...

Tablighi Jamaat: HC transfers minor Malaysian’s case from one JJB to another due to lack of quorum

The Delhi High Court Thursday transferred the case of a minor Malaysian, who was booked for attending Tablighi Jamaat congregation during COVID-19 allegedly in violation of visa norms, from one Juvenile Justice Board JJB to another due to l...

FOREX-Dollar climbs as traders focus on weak Chinese retail sales

The U.S. dollar strengthened on Thursday as investors focused on poor Chinese retail sales instead of its stronger than expected economic growth in the past quarter, with the focus now shifting more to a European Union summit this weekend.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020