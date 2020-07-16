Left Menu
Development News Edition

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group

Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji.

ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi | Updated: 16-07-2020 18:40 IST | Created: 16-07-2020 18:40 IST
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas Advises Editorji on Investment by RP-SG Group
Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas (credit: CAM Twitter). Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra)/New Delhi [India], July 16 (ANI/NewsVoir): Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas acted as the legal counsel to Editorji Technologies Private Limited (Editorji) and its promoter Mr. Vikramaditya Chandra, on an investment by RP Sanjiv Goenka Group (RP-SG Group) in Editorji. As part of the transaction, RP-SG Group acquired 51% stake in Editorji.

Editorji operates an AI-powered news application. Bharti Airtel and HT Media are the existing investors in Editorji. The General Corporate team of CAM advised on review, finalization, and negotiation of transaction documents.

The transaction team was led by Akila Agrawal, Partner & Head - Mergers & Acquisitions; Mukul Sharma, Partner; and Megha Bhargava, Partner; with support from Ishita Khandelwal, Principal Associate; Akshay Pathak, Senior Associate; and Darshna Vyas, Associate. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

TRENDING

Decision to cancel final year exams due to COVID-19: HC told

One Piece Chapter 985 spoilers: Will Momonosuke be executed? Kaido-Big Mom alliance

ESET discovers new operation within cyber-espionage campaign in Middle East

Cobra Kai Season 3 will be out by end of summer, tweets co-creator Jon Hurwitz

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

NW Premier office's all staff test negative for COVID-19

Staff in the Office of the North West Premier have all tested negative for COVID-19.The staff were tested after the Premier Job Mokgoro had tested positive for COVID-19 last Tuesday and subsequently went into quarantine.These staff members ...

European Central Bank urges leaders to act on economy

The European Central Bank is taking a break after deploying massive stimulus measures in recent weeks and on Thursday urged European leaders to help the economy by agreeing on a fund to support the regions hardest hit by the virus outbreak....

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future: Statement.

EC not to extend facility of postal ballot to electors above 65 in Bihar polls and bypolls in near future Statement....

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645; death toll mounts to 3,545: Authorities.

Delhi records 1,652 fresh coronavirus cases, taking tally to 1,18,645 death toll mounts to 3,545 Authorities....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020