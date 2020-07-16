Radisson Hotel Group South Asia partners EazyDiner

New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) Radisson Hotel Group South Asia on Thursday announced its partnership with table reservation and food discovery platform EazyDiner to strengthen its food and beverage capabilities in the region. The collaboration will serve all 94 operating hotels of the group's portfolio in India and will include table booking and home delivery services, Radisson Hotel Group South Asia said in a statement.

"We are excited to roll out our association with EazyDiner to usher in a new era of restaurant dining and safe food deliveries with participation across our network," Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, MD and VP Operations Zubin Saxena said. "This partnership is a very timely step for us as we innovate our business model to reach more guests", he added.

Radisson Hotel Group South Asia has devised 20 signature dishes for home delivery, the statement said. "Partnering with Radisson Hotel Group, South Asia, is a great value addition for us, and we are delighted to bring their signature dishes to our customers," EazyDiner's Chairman of Board Kapil Chopra said.

Radisson Hotel Group is one of the world's leading hotel groups with seven distinctive hotel brands, and more than 1,400 hotels in operation and under development in 120 countries..