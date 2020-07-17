Left Menu
Development News Edition

Italian long-term yields parked around lowest since March ahead of EU summit

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit during which member states are expected to vote on a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Some wealthier northern European countries are against providing the money via grants. Nonetheless, such an outcome would likely shrink the premium Italy has to pay to bond-holders, ING analysts said.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:08 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:08 IST
Italian long-term yields parked around lowest since March ahead of EU summit

Long-term Italian government bond yields hovered around their lowest in months on Friday, the first day of a European Union summit during which member states are expected to vote on a 750 billion euro recovery fund. Opinions on the possible outcomes of the summit - likely known during the weekend - range from a deal being agreed close to what was proposed to no agreement, with a follow-up meeting at a later date.

ING analysts believe that some progress will be made this weekend, but that the final agreement will take place later, envisaging a compromise around a 600 billion euro package split in equal part between grants and loans. Some wealthier northern European countries are against providing the money via grants.

Nonetheless, such an outcome would likely shrink the premium Italy has to pay to bond-holders, ING analysts said. "We're expecting progress but, save for a few smaller countries, the benefit should fall short of a game changer. Still, the way is clear for further spread tightening," they wrote in a note to clients.

"In numbers, a swift agreement would push 10-year German-Italian yield spread towards our 150 basis point target by the end of the summer," they said. The Bund-BTP spread - the premium Italy pays over safe-haven German Bund yields - was last at 170 bps, close to the lower end of the trading range this year.

Italian 10-year yields were last up 1.1 bps at 1.25% , hovering around the 16-week low it fell to the day before, when the ECB reassured markets it would most likely use the full firepower of emergency bond purchases to tackle the economic hit from the coronavirus pandemic. German 10-year yields were steady at -0.46%.

The summit will stretch well into the weekend. ING analysts said they were not expecting much by way of soundbites during the Friday session, advising against acting on them.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a co...

UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.In a brief trad...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan province...

China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020