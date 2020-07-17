Left Menu
Development News Edition

Shanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign selling

Their net selling totalled 27 billion yuan in the three sessions through Thursday, reversing a robust buying streak in recent weeks and months.

Reuters | Shanghai | Updated: 17-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 13:20 IST
Shanghai stocks have worst week in 5 months on policy worries, foreign selling

Shanghai shares managed to end higher on Friday, but still suffered their worst weekly drop in five months, as China's better-than-expected GDP data fuelled worries over the pace of policy easing, while foreign investors cashed in after a bull run. ** At close, the blue-chip CSI300 index was up 0.6% to 4,544.70 points, while the Shanghai Composite Index had added 0.1% for 3,214.13 points.

** For the week, the SSEC was down 5%, its steepest drop since the week of Feb. 28, while CSI300 retreated 4.4%, its worst since March. ** China stocks posted their biggest fall in more than five months on Thursday, as investors cooled a buying spree on worries of policy tightening after economic growth in the second quarter beat expectations.

** "The pace of policy loosening will be slower, as policymakers observe how the job and financial markets perform and decide what steps to take next," said Zhaopeng Xing, markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai. ** However, analysts and fund managers said the slump did not mark the end of the bull run and could offer good opportunities to buy on the dip.

** "The bull run is yet to finish, as Thursday's retreat was just a technical correction following a robust rally recently," said Ma Manran, chairman of Beijing Ma Manran Asset Management Company. ** "Worries over the pace of the country's policy easing are one of the factors behind the drop on Thursday, but are not sufficient to change the rising trend in the market," he said.

** Dampening sentiment for blue-chips on Thursday, liquor giant Moutai's shares slumped 7.9%, their worst session since Oct. 29, 2018, after an article by a WeChat account owned by the People's Daily stated that "Moutai is for drinking, not for speculating". ** The recent substantial outflows via the Stock Connect quickly curbed sentiment, while SMIC's Shanghai debut brought a "siphon effect" and led to profit-taking in related tech sectors, analysts at Bohai Securities noted in report.

** In a record day of selling, foreign investors on Tuesday sold a net 17.4 billion yuan ($2.49 billion) worth of A-shares via the Stock Connect linking Hong Kong and the mainland. Their net selling totalled 27 billion yuan in the three sessions through Thursday, reversing a robust buying streak in recent weeks and months. ($1 = 6.9979 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

Hackers accessed Twitter's internal systems to hijack accounts

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

FOREX-Euro in 'wait and see' mode ahead of crucial EU summit

The euro was flat against the dollar on Friday before a European Union summit that will try to reach agreement on a 750 billion- euro recovery fund.No outcome is expected at the summit until evening, at best, but either an agreement or a co...

UK's Renishaw lifts annual revenue forecast, shares at 1-1/2-year high

Engineering group Renishaw Plc raised its annual revenue forecast on Friday, sending its shares to their highest in more than a year, although restructuring costs prompted the British company to downgrade the profit estimate.In a brief trad...

Internet disrupted in Iranian province amid protests in city

Internet access in a southwestern province of Iran has been disrupted as videos circulate on social media of protests in a city there, an advocacy group said. NetBlocks.org reported the disruption affecting Irans oil-rich Khuzestan province...

China put new virus restrictions on Hong Kong

China is now requiring those arriving on the mainland from Hong Kong to show a negative coronavirus test taken within the previous three days and undergo 14 days of supervised quarantine in order to gain entry, following a new outbreak in t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020