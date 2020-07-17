Raheja Developers Adjudged 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate' by Economic Times

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) At a virtual press conference and felicitation ceremony organized by The Economic Times, Raheja Developers was adjudged as the winner of 'Best Iconic Brand in India for Real Estate’. The award was jointly organized by ET Iconic brands and ET Emerging Consumer Brands, 2020 recently in association with the ET Unwired. The conference was attended by Brand custodians, CEO’s of popular retail, FMCG, real estate brands., Marketing managers, and some other eminent personalities.

Upon receiving the award, Ar. Nayan Raheja, Raheja Developers, said, “We are elated upon receiving this honour from an esteemed panel of jury. Recognitions and appreciations like these encourage us to deliver iconic projects that reflect the futuristic vision Indian real estate industry beholds.” The award for Best Iconic brand in Real Estate aimed to recognize the efforts of developers in creating magnificent edifices around Delhi NCR, their contribution in the industry and appreciating the iconic legacy which the groups carry. Raheja Developers is one of the most trusted real estate companies in India, which is known for quality construction, timely delivery and above all, a developer with niche design sensibility primarily because of its in-house design strength. The Company has always been renowned for bringing innovation and has more than 100 national and international awards and accolades to its credit including the following: 1. Euromoney UK has adjudged Raheja Developers as the best developer in India consecutively for 3 years 2011, 2012, 2013 and also in 2016.

2. Best Developer Worldwide by OPP Awards, London 3. Raheja Developers has been conferred with prestigious awards such as CNBC Awaaz - CRISIL Real Estate Awards 4. Cityscape Asia Awards for commercial and residential category. 5. Asia Pacific Bloomberg Google property Awards 6. ZEE Business RICS Awards 7. Golden Peacock Award, 8. Realty Plus Excellence Award etc.

The company has collaborated with various international architects and design companies to execute some of the most challenging projects in India. PWR PWR