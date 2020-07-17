Copper futures fall on weak demand

Copper prices on Friday slipped by 50 paise to Rs 499.35 per kg as participants cut down their positions amid muted demand in the domestic market

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for the July delivery eased by 50 paise, or 0.1 per cent, to Rs 499.35 per kg in a business turnover of 5,529 lots

Analysts said trimming of positions by speculators due to muted demand in the spot market mainly led to the fall in copper prices here.