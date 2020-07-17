Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

While some investors had counted on a third-quarter rebound, many are now concerned that potential coronavirus-fueled economic shutdowns in California, Florida and Texas will deal a disproportionate hit to smaller firms, which are more directly tied to domestic spending and have been among the biggest beneficiaries of stimulus measures delivered by the Federal Reserve and Congress. People fear a "'Night of the Living Dead' of small-cap companies that would otherwise go bankrupt without the benefit of the stimulus and record-low interest rates," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Reuters | Updated: 17-07-2020 19:43 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 19:43 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

Investors are searching for bargains in the world of U.S. small-caps, as the beaten-down asset class prepares for what may be the worst earnings season in its history amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic.

Small-cap companies are expected to post a year-over-year earnings declines of approximately 90% as companies report their second-quarter results over the next several weeks, compared to a 67% hit for mid-caps and 44% for large-caps, according to Jefferies. That would be the largest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed. While some investors had counted on a third-quarter rebound, many are now concerned that potential coronavirus-fueled economic shutdowns in California, Florida and Texas will deal a disproportionate hit to smaller firms, which are more directly tied to domestic spending and have been among the biggest beneficiaries of stimulus measures delivered by the Federal Reserve and Congress.

People fear a "'Night of the Living Dead' of small-cap companies that would otherwise go bankrupt without the benefit of the stimulus and record-low interest rates," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management. Small-cap stocks are often considered a barometer of investor sentiment and tend to be among the first to recover in an economic revival. Their lackluster performance this year has led to concerns over the sustainability of a nascent recovery in unemployment and other key metrics after devastating declines.

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies is down approximately 12% for the year to date, compared with a less than 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv data. The Russell 2000 is up just 16.5% over the last 5 years, compared with an approximately 52% gain in the S&P 500. There are signs that recent economic gains may already be faltering. Real-time measures of the economy such as retail foot traffic and employee work hours have stalled recently, as states have implemented new restrictions to try to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic.

Still, some investors believe a patient approach will win out over time. Jon Christensen, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said the recent jump in coronavirus cases will likely make small-caps more volatile until there is a vaccine or effective treatment.

As a result, Christensen is buying companies he believes will outperform over the next three years, despite recent hits to their share prices. He recently added shares of daycare provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, which are down 23.1% for the year to date. "Over the long term, even if we have more people working from home we know that Bright Horizon centers will continue to benefit from people needing childcare away from home," he said.

Joe Van Cavage, a portfolio manager at Intrepid Capital, is focusing on companies that were gaining market share ahead of the economic shutdowns. He has purchased shares of discount retailers Burlington Stores Inc and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, which he believes could benefit from a prolonged economic recession as consumers trade down and spend less. With fewer companies providing earnings guidance, "we say 'Let's stay on the edge of the storm and see what we can scoop up and not fly into the middle and try to hold onto dear life," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Motor racing-F1 reports two COVID-19 positives ahead of Hungarian GP

Formula One reported on Friday that two people had tested positive for COVID-19 in the latest batch of nearly 5,000 tests but said neither attended the first two races in Austria. A statement said 4,997 tests had been carried out on drivers...

New Secretariat complex should enhance state's prestige: Rao

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday said the proposednew Secretariat building complex should be built in such a way that it would enhance the prestige of the State and have all the necessary facilities and utilities which...

Can't publicly disclose details of designated officers: Google to HC

US-based Google LLC has told the Delhi High Court that names and identities of its designated officers in India cannot be disclosed publicly as they have been appointed to coordinate with government authorities with regard to removal of ill...

Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi

Asserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of the COVID-19 pande...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020