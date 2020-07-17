Left Menu
Development News Edition

Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities banned till July 31: Airport

"The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19," it had said in a tweet on July 4.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 17-07-2020 20:37 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 20:37 IST
Passenger flights to Kolkata from 6 cities banned till July 31: Airport

The ban on passenger flights to Kolkata from six cities -- all COVID-19 hotspots -- has been extended till July 31, airport sources here said on Friday, as coronavirus cases continue to surge in the country. "The restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad has been extended up to 31st July," the Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose International (NSCBI) airport tweeted.

Earlier, the airport had announced that no passenger flight would be arriving in Kolkata from these cities from July 6 to July 19. "The temporary restriction on arriving flights to #KolkataAirport from 6 cities viz Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Chennai, Nagpur & Ahmedabad is on the request of State Govt. to restrict movement from high prevalence cities of #coronavirus cases in order to contain the spread of #COVID19," it had said in a tweet on July 4.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Torrential rain in China claims 141 lives

At least 141 people have died so far in China as the Yangtze River continued to swell due to torrential rain, The New York Times reported. Heavy downpour caused three landslides on Thursday in a town in mountainous Chongqing upstream on the...

Dalai Lama, Arsenal Football Club express solidarity with flood-hit people of Assam

The Dalai Lama has expressed his sadness at the loss of lives and devastation of properties due to flooding in parts of Assam. The Buddhist spiritual leader has written a letter to Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal appreciating the re...

Rlys rules out renegotiating loan with Japan on bullet train project

Amidst growing concerns of cost escalation of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad bullet train project, the Railways on Friday said there was no renegotiation of its terms and conditions with the Japanese agency which is funding 81 per cent of the total p...

Spain honors coronavirus victims

Madrid Spain, July 16 XinhuaANI Spain on Thursday paid homage to approximately 28,500 people who have lost their lives in the coronavirus pandemic in a solemn ceremony held at the Royal Palace here. The memorial was attended by the Spanish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020