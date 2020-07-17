Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi

Asserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of the COVID-19 pandemic provides the context for its "rebirth and reform." Addressing the high-level segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session via a video link, Modi said the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN is an opportunity to assess its role and relevance in today's world.

PTI | United Nations | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:54 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:15 IST
Fury of the pandemic provides the context for rebirth and reform of the UN: PM Modi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (file photo) Image Credit: ANI

Asserting that only reformed multilateralism can meet the aspirations of humanity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said the United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War and the fury of the COVID-19 pandemic provides the context for its "rebirth and reform." Addressing the high-level segment of the UN Economic and Social Council (ECOSOC) session via a video link, Modi said the 75th Anniversary of the founding of the UN is an opportunity to assess its role and relevance in today's world. Noting that a lot has changed since its formation, he said the UN now brings together 193 member countries and along with its membership, the expectations from the organisation have also grown.

At the same time, multilateralism is facing many challenges, he said in the address -- his first since India was overwhelmingly elected as a non-permanent member of the powerful Security Council last month. "India firmly believes that the path to achieve sustainable peace and prosperity is through multilateralism...However, multilateralism needs to represent the reality of the contemporary world. "Only reformed multilateralism with a reformed United Nations at its centre can meet the aspirations of humanity," Modi said.

The prime minister urged all nations, while celebrating 75 years of the UN, to pledge to reform the global multilateral system. He also called for enhancing the UN's relevance, its effectiveness, and to make it the basis of a new type of human-centric globalization.

"The United Nations was originally born from the furies of the Second World War. Today, the fury of the pandemic provides the context for its rebirth and reform. Let us not lose this chance," he asserted. Referring he COVID-19 pandemic, Modi said India has always prided itself as the first responder in the region - a friend in need.

"Be it earthquakes, cyclones or any other natural or man-made crisis, India has responded with speed and solidarity. In our joint fight against COVID, we have extended medical and other assistance to over 150 countries. "We also helped create a SAARC COVID emergency fund in our neighborhood," he said. "The COVID-19 pandemic has severely tested the resilience of all nations. In India, we have tried to make the fight against the pandemic a people's movement, by combining the efforts of government and society," he said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

33 employees of Hindustan Unilever unit in Haridwar test positive

Thirty-three employees of a unit of Hindustan Unilever here have tested positive for COVID-19 in two days, officials said on Friday. The unit was closed temporarily on the orders of the district magistrate and its premises thoroughly saniti...

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya shifted to hospital days after testing COVID-19 positive

Actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan on Friday were shifted to a city hospital, almost a week after they were tested positive for COVID-19. Aishwarya, 46 and eight-year-old Aaradhya were diagnosed with coronavirus o...

Mindspace Business Parks' Rs 4,500 cr REIT issue to hit markets on July 27

Mindspace Business Parks REIT, owned by K Raheja group and Blackstone, will hit the capital markets on July 27 with its public issue to raise up to Rs 4,500 crore. It will be raising Rs 1,125 crore from certain strategic investors, includ...

India's COVID-19 recovery rate among best in world: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday said Indias grass-roots health system is helping the country ensure one of the best recovery rates in the world as he highlighted the governments efforts to make the fight against the pandemic a people...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020