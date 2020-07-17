Left Menu
Development News Edition

TTK Prestige to stop sourcing finished products from China after September

According to the statement, the company has been increasing local production since the past three years, and has moved most of its China-based finished product sourcing to local manufacturing/ sourcing. Kalro noted that currently only 10 per cent of their products are sourced from China, and the ongoing border row with the northern neighbour has forced them to take a tough stance on sourcing policy from that nation.

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 21:41 IST
TTK Prestige to stop sourcing finished products from China after September

Leading home appliances company TTK Prestige on Friday said it will not be sourcing finished products from China beyond September amid the ongoing border row with the neighbouring country. "As a brand, we are inherently proud of our Indian heritage and legacy. We have been reducing this dependence on China over the last few years, right from the time the Doklam incident had happened.

"The present standoff has triggered us to come to this hard stop for imports of finished products from China. We have taken the decision to stop all finished goods sourcing and are working hard to also develop the component ecosystem in India itself,'' the company's Managing Director Chandru Kalro said in a statement. According to the statement, the company has been increasing local production since the past three years, and has moved most of its China-based finished product sourcing to local manufacturing/ sourcing.

Kalro noted that currently only 10 per cent of their products are sourced from China, and the ongoing border row with the northern neighbour has forced them to take a tough stance on sourcing policy from that nation. The overall strategy is to provide India-made products in line with the government's dream of an increased local manufacturing, he added.

"We will now ensure that maximum products are sourced from the country and those that can't be sourced out locally will be sourced from countries other than China," the company said. It noted that the the ultimate goal is to ensure that less than 5 percent of its total portfolio will be sourced from outside the country.

The company sells its products, including pressure cookers and gas stoves, under the brand name 'Prestige'..

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

Centre to send special team to Bihar to assess COVID-19 situation

The Centre is planning to send a special team to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar and extend all necessary help to the state government. In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken ...

US prez Trump, Aus PM Morrison discuss China and COVID-19

US President Donald Trump has expressed his support to Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison in the countrys fight against the novel coronavirus and the unfair retaliatory trade measures being pursued by China, the White House said on Fr...

Combing operations on to flush out Maoists:Telangana DGP

Hyderabad, Jul 17 PTI A massive combing operation and checking in villages was underway for the five CPI Maoists, including a senior member, carrying a reward of Rs 25 lakh, who escaped after an exchange of fire with police in Kumram Bheem...

Haridwar Kumbh can't be deferred: Akhara Parishad

Akhara Parishad, an apex body of saints and seers, on Friday said the schedule of 2021 Haridwar Kumbh cannot be deferred and it will have to be held on timeThe anniversary of nectar drops falling into the Ganga falls in April 2021. So the s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020