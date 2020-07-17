Left Menu
Development News Edition

India smartphone market shrinks 48% in Q2: Canalys report

In a report, Canalys said smartphone vendors faced a "diabolical situation", dealing with both low supply due to a complete halt in production and diminished demand, as online and offline retailers were prohibited from selling smartphones. As local production suffered through the early stages of the second quarter, vendors like Xiaomi and Oppo imported smartphones to meet pent-up demand, it added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-07-2020 22:10 IST | Created: 17-07-2020 22:10 IST
India smartphone market shrinks 48% in Q2: Canalys report

Smartphone shipments in India fell 48 per cent in June quarter this year to 17.3 million units as the country faced an unprecedented shutdown due to COVID-19 pandemic, research firm Canalys said. In a report, Canalys said smartphone vendors faced a "diabolical situation", dealing with both low supply due to a complete halt in production and diminished demand, as online and offline retailers were prohibited from selling smartphones.

As local production suffered through the early stages of the second quarter, vendors like Xiaomi and Oppo imported smartphones to meet pent-up demand, it added. "It's been a rocky road to recovery for the smartphone market in India. While vendors witnessed a crest in sales as soon as markets opened, production facilities struggled with staffing shortages on top of new regulations around manufacturing, resulting in lower production output," Canalys Analyst Madhumita Chaudhary said.

Chaudhary added that the fluidity of the lockdown situation across India has had a deep-rooted effect on vendors' go-to-market strategies. Apple was the least impacted among the top-10 vendors as shipments fell just 20 per cent year-on-year to just over 2,50,000 in the second quarter of 2020, Canalys said.

The vendor has recently announced its plans to diversify its supply chain and is pushing its major partners Foxconn and Wistron to increase its investments in India, it added. Xiaomi led the market with 30.9 per cent market share (5.3 million units), followed by Vivo (3.7 million units and 21.3 per cent share), Samsung (2.9 million units and 16.8 per cent share), Oppo (2.2 million units and 12.9 per cent share) and Realme (1.7 million units and 10 per cent share).

Canalys estimated that over 96 per cent of all smartphones sold in India in 2019 were manufactured/assembled locally. "Vendors are driving the message of 'Made in India' to consumers and are eager to position their brand as 'India-first'. Despite the sentiment, the effect on Xiaomi, Oppo, Vivo and Realme is likely to be minimal, as alternatives by Samsung, Nokia, or even Apple are hardly price-competitive," Canalys Research Analyst Adwait Mardikar said.

TRENDING

Tata Power to develop 225 MW hybrid renewable power project

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Novartis announces new initiative to help patients access affordable medicines

India's Infosys set for best day in over 7 years after profit beat, surprise outlook

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

8,308 new COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra

A total of 8,308 new COVID-19 cases and 258 deaths were reported in Maharashtra on Friday.According to the official data, the total number of cases stands at 2,92,589 and includes 1,60,357 recovered cases, 1,20,480 active cases and 11,452 ...

Haryana police `stop' Rajasthan cops from entering Gurgaon hotel

A Rajasthan police team was on Friday evening stopped for some time by the Haryana police from entering a hotel in Gurgaon where some dissident Congress MLAs are said to be holed up, an official said. A Special Operations Group SOG team wen...

Bihar oppn asks EC to ensure assembly polls don't trigger spike in coronavirus cases

Several opposition parties of Bihar urged the Election Commission on Friday to assure voters that the upcoming assembly polls, amid the coronavirus pandemic, do not become a super-spreader event. They also called up on the poll panel to ens...

Centre to send special team to Bihar to assess COVID-19 situation

The Centre is planning to send a special team to assess the COVID-19 situation in Bihar and extend all necessary help to the state government. In view of the rising trend of COVID-19 cases being observed in Bihar, a decision has been taken ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020