KONNEXN - A creative webinar and video conferencing tool

New Delhi [India] July 18 (ANI/Digpu): Konnexn is a web-based video conferencing tool that allows users to meet online, record sessions, collaborate on projects, and share or annotate on one another's screens with or without video. The COVID-19 pandemic has undoubtedly driven enterprise leaders to rethink the way they operate their businesses. In order to conduct business without disruption, professionals have turned to video conferencing to stay connected with their colleagues and customers.

Konnexn is a creative webinar and video conferencing tool with multiuser dashboards for admin, hosts, and participants where no app download is needed and no further Add on payment for webinars, screenwriting & sharing. Konnexn also offers to set up your own server at your premise or on cloud computing providing full control to host. KONNEXN offers unique features to users:

Talking about the extraordinary features of Konnexn in business includes webinars, online meetings, whiteboard explainer, recording tools, onboarding employees and, offering accessibility to upload & view assignments anytime giving away more personalization, saved commute times and allows businesses to build more personalized connections with clients without any add on charges. Using KONNEXN is as easy as pie:

Whether it is adding hosts or participants, setting up agendas, or meetings it's a cinch with Konnexn. You simply have to open the website, click on sign in, put login credentials, and sign in and voila!! You will be into the dashboard and now play along. Yes, as simple as that, believe you me you can even do this with your eyes shut. Konnexn's highly user-friendly interface will let you sway and Paint the town red like in minutes. Not just this, joining or hosting meetings are equally easy, and post that checking video/audio recordings & assignments anytime is just a click away.

Konnexn's distinctiveness from others: Their dashboards, plans & pricing make them different from other service providers. Team Konnexn expanded its reach very aggressively in India & USA markets and is loved by freelancers & educational institutes and corporate as being fully safe and secured.

Video conferencing tools will continue to prove themselves to be useful; engaging tools for communication long after the novel coronavirus has been contained. And in this run Konnexn indeed proves to be the most efficient & secured new platform among all. The smart cookies of KONNEXN:

Konnexn is led by Aditya Ramana(CEO) and Mukesh Jha (CFO) who have led the company to the horizons of national as well as international markets. Aditya Ramana, the Chief Executive Officer who has over ten years of the end-end recruitment process in App y systems, Dallas, Texas is an Engineer originally from Hyderabad with extraordinary innovative thinking and implementation strategies for the good of the masses. He has huge experience in Python training, IOS & Android projects, developing fully automated continuous integration systems using various tools including bash. He also skilfully used Django API's for database access and API improvements.

Mukesh Jha, the Chief Functionary Officer is a Computer Science Engineer from Bengaluru. He has technologically advanced attributes and immense sales techniques with experience over six years. Both of these incredibly talented men have worked out in the chorus for the foreseeable future of Businesses worldwide with KONNEXN.

