Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indore SEZ exports log marginal decline in Apr-June amid COVID-19 pandemic

The multi-product Indore SEZ logged exports worth Rs 2,555.42 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against Rs 2,584.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. In this, 70 per cent contribution was of medicines, according to a union commerce ministry official.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 18-07-2020 11:17 IST | Created: 18-07-2020 11:14 IST
Indore SEZ exports log marginal decline in Apr-June amid COVID-19 pandemic
Representative image

Exports from Indore Special Economic Zone (SEZ) have not been impacted much due to the coronavirus outbreak, with outward shipments dropping merely 1.14 percent in April-June, an official said. The multi-product Indore SEZ logged exports worth Rs 2,555.42 crore in the first quarter of the ongoing fiscal as against Rs 2,584.88 crore in the corresponding period a year ago.

In this, 70 percent contribution was of medicines, according to a union commerce ministry official. Despite the lockdowns imposed due to COVID-19, the production in pharma units continued as the government kept it under the essential services category, the official said.

In Indore SEZ, he said, 60 units belonging to different segments including packaging material, engineering, textile-manufacturing, food-processing, and others are functioning. Among them, 20 alone are from the pharma sector.

This SEZ is spread across an area of 1,100 hectares. With IT services demand to rise during the lockdown, the four IT SEZ also recorded growth in software exports.

The first quarter ended June 30 saw Crystal IT Park exporting software worth Rs 107.52 crore, followed by TCS Rs 102.95 crore, Impetus Rs 28.30 crore and Infosys Rs 11.36 crore.

TRENDING

China moves rocket into place for nation's 1st Mars mission

Haikyuu!! Season 5 release needs extra time, Season 4’s second part postponed

Peaky Blinders Season 6: Gaite Jansen likely to return with Julia Roberts & Tom Hardy

Ghana: Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta to present mid-year budget review next week

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Health Management Information Systems lack holistic, integrated, and pandemic resilient character

Being a part of the United Nations system, the World Health Organization WHO deserves its share of rebuke for its alleged failure issue COVID-19 health emergency alerts on appropriate time. However, the pandemic has also exposed loopholes i...

Pride in the time of coronavirus: a welcome move online?

This year is different in many ways not least as celebrations are also taking place&#160;against the dramatic backdrop of a global health crisis and a resurgence in grassroots activism following the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. ...

Videos

Latest News

HBO planning to reboot therapy drama 'In Treatment'

HBO is considering a reboot of its critically-acclaimed drama In Treatment, which revolved around a psychotherapist and his patients. The HBO drama that also featured late Indian actor Irrfan Khan as one of the patients in its third seaso...

Twitter responds on Bitcoin scam: Attackers targeted employees through social engineering scheme

Following a massive cyber attack during which 130 high-profile accounts were hacked, Twitter on Saturday responded to the crypto scam issue, saying, attackers targeted certain Twitter employees through a social engineering scheme and used t...

We were 'raw' in Rio but will be a much stronger side in Tokyo: women's hockey goalkeeper Savita

Womens hockey goalkeeper Savita says the Indian team was inexperienced at the Rio Olympics but has since then transformed into a competitive side in the last four years and it stands a good chance of making history in next years Tokyo Games...

Gr Noida: Partially-burnt body found in house, woman's body found in canal

A body was found inside a house where a fire broke out in Uttar Pradeshs Greater Noida, police said on Saturday. The matter was reported to the police on Friday night from Kudi Khera village in Badalpur area, a senior official said.The hous...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020