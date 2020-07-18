Bajaj Housing Finance Limited launches E-Home Loan

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], July 18 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Bajaj Housing Finance Limited (BHFL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bajaj Finance Limited recently launched E-Home Loan for customers. Through its hassle-free and time-saving application process, Bajaj Housing Finance E-Home Loans help fulfill borrowers' mortgage needs online- be it buying their first home or transfer their current home loan.

Apart from being fully digital, the E-Home Loans offer faster approvals and a host of other additional benefits. Borrowers can now avail of quick approval of their Home Loan. This assures the loan application of a sanctioned loan amount that will be disbursed within a validity period. Not only does this provide clarity of budget but makes the entire process safe, fast, and convenient. Bajaj Housing Finance Limited issues an online digital sanction letter to the loan applicant in just 10 minutes on validation of the loan application (T&C apply). What's more, is that customers get a flexible loan repayment tenure up to 30 years. The entire application process has been made hassle-free and the customers can avail a home loan by completing four simple steps:

1. Loan Application: Customers need to fill out the online loan application form with (personal/ professional/property) details. 2. Offer Generation: On validation of the loan application, the loan offer is generated

3. Digital Sanction Letter: Basis the loan offer, customers are issued Digital Sanction Letter which they can download by paying a nominal fee. The digital sanction letter has a validity of 6 months. 4. Loan Disbursal: To avail the loan, customers have to connect with BHFL through the email id or phone number provided in the digital sanction letter within the 6-month validity period.

The features and benefits of the E-Home loan from Bajaj Housing Finance Limited include 1. Faster processing and approval: Borrowers can now avail a digital sanction letter in just ten minutes on applying for an E-Home Loan.

2. Hassle-free application process: With its end-to-end online loan application process, borrowers can apply for an E-Home Loan from the comfort of their homes. 3. Easy E-balance transfer facility: Borrowers can reduce their home loan EMIs by transferring their existing Home Loan to Bajaj Housing Finance Limited at a lower interest rate with minimal documentation.

4. Interest Subsidy under PMAY (T&C apply): Loan applicants can avail of a subsidy of up to 6.5 percent on the interest rate on their home loan when they apply through the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana 5. Online part pre-payment facility: Borrowers can part pre-pay their loans.

Online account management: Borrowers can manage their home loan account through the company's digital customer portal. This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)