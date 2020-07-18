Sisodia inaugurates first e-vehicle charging station in E Delhi

Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia inaugurated the first public e-vehicle charging station in East Delhi in his constituency Patparganj on Saturday. "Electric vehicles are the future that will make Delhi pollution-free. In coming days, these stations will be ubiquitous like petrol pumps," Sisodia said.

The e-vehicle charging-station is set-up under a partnership between power discom BYPL and EV Motors India Private Limited, said a spokesperson of the discom. The station can charge four vehicles at a time, in 45 to 90 minutes, depending on the vehicle type, a Delhi government statement said.

The initial charge for this facility will be Rs 10.50 per unit for a limited period, which is the lowest among the current EV tariff rates (for public) in Delhi, it said. Located in the heart of I P Extension, the charging station, branded 'PlugNgo', is enabled with the state-of-the-art central management system. This will help oversee operations of the EV charger and provide on-site and on-demand customer support, the spokesperson said.

"The station is equipped with two types of chargers - DC 50 kW with three guns which can charge Hyundai Kona, MG ZS EV and Tata Nexon, and DC 30 kW with two guns (Both GB/T) which can charge Mahindra e-Verito and Tata Tigor. Two electric vehicles can be charged simultaneously from each charger," he added. Depending on the make, an e-vehicle can be fully charged between 45 and 90 minutes. The charging stations under PlugNgo in Delhi are expected to cater to the charging requirements of 15 to 18 cars per day, said the spokesperson of BSES Yamuna Power Limited (BYPL).

"The tentative cost of running an e-vehicle is between Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.50 per km, depending on the make of the vehicle. A user can save substantially per km on an electric vehicle," he said. The EV charger at the outlet is integrated to the innovative PlugNgo mobile application that enables end-consumers to locate and operate chargers. It is available on both Android & iOS platforms, he said.

PR Kumar, CEO of BYPL said, "BYPL is gearing up to play a major role in the emerging EV sector. We plan to install more such smart public EV charging stations in the months ahead." “Through this association, we look forward to transforming the mobility landscape in the capital, thereby accelerating the adoption of electric vehicles," said Vinit Bansal, managing director, EV Motors India. The discom spokesperson said nine public EV charging stations are to be set up by the discom in Delhi this year.