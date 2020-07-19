Left Menu
Development News Edition

Maruti sees no merit in developing small BS-VI diesel engine, to expand CNG portfolio

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sees no logic in developing a BS-VI diesel engine for small cars as it does not find any economic viability for such cars with market gradually shifting towards petrol models, a senior company official said.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 13:08 IST
Maruti sees no merit in developing small BS-VI diesel engine, to expand CNG portfolio
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The country's largest carmaker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) sees no logic in developing a BS-VI diesel engine for small cars as it does not find any economic viability for such cars with market gradually shifting towards petrol models, a senior company official said. The auto major, with no diesel vehicles in its line-up, now aims to expand its CNG products range to bring in additional volumes.

"There is absolutely no logic in developing a small diesel engine. It is less than 5 per cent in hatchback segment and has reduced considerably in sedans and entry-level SUV segment as now economics does not support it," MSI Executive Director Sales and Marketing Shashank Srivastava told PTI in an interview. The auto major, however, may look at having a bigger BS-VI diesel engine at a later stage if there are enough customers for diesel-powered big SUVs and sedans.

"Those customers who do not care for economics for running the car they may still be buying the diesel cars and for that the company has said it is watching the market very closely," Srivastava said. He further said: "If we find there are enough people in that category than we can always look at developing a bigger BS-VI diesel engine." The company is yet to make a decision regarding the matter, Srivastava said.

"We will have to look at the market because we believe that such market (diesel SUV, sedan) will slowly disappear," he said. He further said that BS-VI regime started in April and then coronavirus pandemic happened so the company will have to wait for some time to let market stabilise and then decide what needs to be done regarding the BS-VI diesel.

Elaborating on enhancing its CNG play, Srivastava said the company aims to sell around 1.4 to1.5 lakh CNG units this fiscal as compared with 1.07 lakh units in 2019-20. The company has set an ambitious target of selling ten lakh cars with green technology over the next few years.

Counting positives of a CNG vehicle against diesel cars, Srivastava said the cost of acquisition of CNG car is much less than normal diesel cars and it is much more cheaper to run. "CNG segment grew last fiscal by 7 per cent while the overall passenger vehicle industry declined by 18 per cent," he noted.

The company currently has eight models that come with factory fitted CNG units. "We plan to further enhance the CNG portfolio in the coming days," Srivastava said.

Bullish over the technology, the government has already announced to double the number of existing CNG outlets in next one year, he noted. Currently, there are around 1,900 CNG sale outlets in close to 195 cities in the country.

Srivastava noted that the market was gradually shifting towards petrol cars with massive drop in diesel model sales across the industry. Reduction in price gap between petrol and diesel fuels, increase in the cost of diesel cars with the coming of BS-VI emission norms were some of the major factors responsible for decline in diesel car sales, he added.

The cost differential between petrol and diesel cars which used to be in the range of Rs 70,000-90,000 earlier has now gone up to Rs 1.5 lakh to Rs 2 lakh, Srivastava said. At the same time, due to convergence of fuel prices, there is not much difference left in running costs of diesel and petrol cars, he added.

"The economics of running a vehicle on diesel, which was so favourable earlier, has now disappeared. Therefore there is no economic logic for buying a diesel car and that is reflected in the percentage share of diesel cars in the market. From 60 per cent few years back it has come down to 20 per cent" he noted. In small cars, the share of diesel cars is now less than 5 per cent, he added.

The only segment where the percentage of diesel cars is above 50 per cent is the upper SUV segment where buyers are not bothered by the economic viability, he added..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Looking at every opportunity in India to provide full range of products: RB CEO

British FMCG major RB Plc, which owns popular consumer health and hygiene brand Dettol, is looking at every opportunity in India to provide its full range of products and the firm is absolutely committed to the country, according to the com...

Cong demands Union minister's resignation for 'involvement' in conspiracy to topple Rajasthan govt

The Congress demanded Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawats resignation on Sunday for his alleged involvement in a conspiracy to topple the Asok Gehlot government in Rajasthan. Party leader and former Union minister Ajay Maken said the A...

Excitel eyes Rs 200-cr fund raise, to expand to 50 Indian cities

Broadband service provider Excitel is in talks with investors to raise Rs 200 crore in funding as it looks to expand FTTH fibre to the home deployment on its network and establish presence in 50 cities by December 2021. The company, which h...

BJP has never demanded floor test: Gulab Chand Kataria on Rajasthan political crisis

The BJP on Sunday said that it never demanded a floor test in Rajasthan Assembly and that it was being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. The BJP had never demanded the floor test, not even now. We are watching their fight. When th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020