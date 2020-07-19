Left Menu
Development News Edition

Looking at every opportunity in India to provide full range of products: RB CEO

British FMCG major RB Plc, which owns popular consumer health and hygiene brand Dettol, is "looking at every opportunity" in India to provide its full range of products and the firm is "absolutely committed" to the country, according to the company's global CEO Laxman Narasimhan.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 14:12 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 14:12 IST
Looking at every opportunity in India to provide full range of products: RB CEO

British FMCG major RB Plc, which owns popular consumer health and hygiene brand Dettol, is "looking at every opportunity" in India to provide its full range of products and the firm is "absolutely committed" to the country, according to the company's global CEO Laxman Narasimhan. With consumers and retailers across India facing shortage of Dettol range of products when coronavirus outbreak happened in India, RB has taken steps to ensure that people get access to the disinfectant.

"There is a lot of work going there in India. We are absolutely committed to India, we care deeply about India and Dettol is very much a part of the fabric of India,” Narasimhan told PTI. On a broader perspective, he said, "We will continue to look at opportunities to provide a full range of products to our consumers and the team is looking at every opportunity there, which is out there to ensure that people get the products that they can in the market there." RB sells a range of hygiene products in India including Dettol, Lizol, Harpic, while in health it has some popular brands as Disprin and Strepsils. However, some of its global brands such as Cilit Bang, Mucinex and Nurofen are yet to be introduced here in the country.

With the COVID-19 pandemic intensifying, RB had committed 32 million British pounds towards the fight against the spread of virus globally and as part of that, it had announced to distribute 10 million Dettol soaps in India. Besides, it had also announced to donate one million litres of disinfectant products, including Lizol and Harpic, to support public healthcare institutions and the work of frontline health and sanitation workers in many states in India.

Last week, RB had announced the launch of a global initiative to generate high-quality scientific research-based evidence to inform public health recommendations and promote behaviours that improve global hygiene. It had announced a USD 25 million investment in a new Reckitt Global Hygiene Institute to strengthen scientific evidence and achieve behaviour change.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed public health to the top of the global agenda. At RB, we see the need for a new paradigm that brings together the highest quality scientific based evidence and informed public health recommendations to generate large-scale behaviour change for a cleaner, healthier world," Narasimhan said. He said in India RB runs campaigns in many of the schools in India "which helps the children understand as how to be hygienic in such sort of environment. We would continue to do so in this pandemic".

The company is already working on its campaign 'Dettol Banega Swachh India' from last five years and now the company recognise that it is important to have evidence on a different tool which one use could protect oneself. "Also, we need to find a way to communicate in a simple way to drive a behaviour change," he said adding for that there is a "need for evidence and a need for behavioural insights to drive change in the marketplace".

According to him, there is a gap between “knowing and doing” and there is a need to bridge the gap and the company is "absolutely working " to "get the knowledge out there so people can behave differently..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

BJP has never demanded floor test: Gulab Chand Kataria on Rajasthan political crisis

The BJP on Sunday said that it never demanded a floor test in Rajasthan Assembly and that it was being unnecessarily dragged into the controversy. The BJP had never demanded the floor test, not even now. We are watching their fight. When th...

UP Health Secretary writes to district collectors to set up COVID care centres in hotels

Uttar Pradesh Principal Health Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad has written to district collectors, asking them to transform at least one hotel in every district of the state into a COVID care centre for patients with very mild or no symptoms. A...

Kuwait ruler had successful surgery, state news agency says

Kuwaits 91-year-old ruler Emir Sheikh Sabah al-Ahmad al-Sabah underwent successful surgery on Sunday morning, his office said, after having been admitted to hospital on Saturday for medical checks.Sheikh Sabah has ruled Kuwait since 2006. H...

Delhi HC directs Google, FB, Twitter to take down posts, tweets defaming suspended IAS officer

The Delhi High Court has directed US-based Google LLC, Facebook and Twitter to take down or disable certain objectionable posts and tweets on their platforms, which level allegations against a suspended civil servant by a woman. The court h...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020