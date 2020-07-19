Left Menu
Development News Edition

Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies is down approximately 12% for the year to date, compared with a less than 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv data.

Reuters | Updated: 19-07-2020 18:31 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 18:31 IST
Wall St Week Ahead-Fund managers navigate 'Night of the Living Dead' in small caps

Investors are searching for bargains in the world of U.S. small-caps, as the beaten-down asset class prepares for what may be the worst earnings season in its history amid a resurgent coronavirus pandemic. Small-cap companies are expected to post a year-over-year earnings declines of approximately 90% as companies report their second-quarter results over the next several weeks, compared to a 67% hit for mid-caps and 44% for large-caps, according to Jefferies. That would be the largest drop since the fourth quarter of 2008, data from S&P Dow Jones Indices showed.

While some investors had counted on a third-quarter rebound, many are now concerned that potential coronavirus-fueled economic shutdowns in California, Florida and Texas will deal a disproportionate hit to smaller firms, which are more directly tied to domestic spending and have been among the biggest beneficiaries of stimulus measures delivered by the Federal Reserve and Congress. People fear a "'Night of the Living Dead' of small-cap companies that would otherwise go bankrupt without the benefit of the stimulus and record-low interest rates," said Brian Jacobsen, senior investment strategist at Wells Fargo Asset Management.

Small-cap stocks are often considered a barometer of investor sentiment and tend to be among the first to recover in an economic revival. Their lackluster performance this year has led to concerns over the sustainability of a nascent recovery in unemployment and other key metrics after devastating declines. The Russell 2000 index of small-cap companies is down approximately 12% for the year to date, compared with a less than 1% decline in the S&P 500 index, according to Refinitiv data. The Russell 2000 is up just 16.5% over the last 5 years, compared with an approximately 52% gain in the S&P 500.

There are signs that recent economic gains may already be faltering. Real-time measures of the economy such as retail foot traffic and employee work hours have stalled recently, as states have implemented new restrictions to try to halt the spread of coronavirus pandemic. Still, some investors believe a patient approach will win out over time.

Jon Christensen, a portfolio manager at Kayne Anderson Rudnick, said the recent jump in coronavirus cases will likely make small-caps more volatile until there is a vaccine or effective treatment. As a result, Christensen is buying companies he believes will outperform over the next three years, despite recent hits to their share prices. He recently added shares of daycare provider Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc, which are down 23.1% for the year to date.

"Over the long term, even if we have more people working from home we know that Bright Horizon centers will continue to benefit from people needing childcare away from home," he said. Joe Van Cavage, a portfolio manager at Intrepid Capital, is focusing on companies that were gaining market share ahead of the economic shutdowns. He has purchased shares of discount retailers Burlington Stores Inc and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc, which he believes could benefit from a prolonged economic recession as consumers trade down and spend less.

With fewer companies providing earnings guidance, "we say 'Let's stay on the edge of the storm and see what we can scoop up and not fly into the middle and try to hold onto dear life," he said.

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Netanyahu's graft trial resumes amid Israeli virus anger

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahus corruption trial will resume in earnest in January, with thrice-weekly evidentiary hearings set to begin then, a Jerusalem court decided on Sunday. It was not immediately clear if Netanyahu would b...

Follow guidelines to combat coronavirus threat: J-K Guv Murmu to people

Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Girish Chandra Murmu on Sunday appealed to people to strictly follow COVID-19 guidelines like wearing face masks and maintaining social distancing to slow the spread of the disease. He also asked the people to ...

EU recovery fund plan hangs in balance at deadlocked summit

A European Union plan to breathe life into economies throttled by the coronavirus pandemic hung in the balance on Sunday as leaders quarrelled over the level of spending on the third day of a summit. The resumption of negotiations in Brusse...

North Goa hospital prepares for COVID-19 vaccine trials

A North Goa-based private hospital will begin the process of human trials of a potential COVID-19 vaccine on Monday. Redkar Hospital, located in North Goas Pernem taluka, is amongst the 12 facilities that are listed for human trials of Cova...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020