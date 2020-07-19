Left Menu
Development News Edition

DGTR for continued imposition of safeguard duty on solar cells

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-07-2020 21:19 IST | Created: 19-07-2020 21:19 IST
DGTR for continued imposition of safeguard duty on solar cells

The commerce ministry's investigation arm DGTR has recommended imposition of safeguard duty on solar cells for one more year to protect domestic manufacturers and discourage cheap imports. In its probe, the Directorate General of Trade Remedies (DGTR) has concluded that after a decline in imports in 2018-19 due to the imposition of safeguard duty on “solar cells whether or not assembled in modules or panels”, imports have increased during April-September 2019 due to reduction in rate of the duty from July 30, 2019. In a notification, the directorate has said that there has been a significant increase in imports of the cells. "The domestic industry is continuing to suffer serious injury which is evidenced from an overall consideration of its performance, particularly on the basis of its capacity utilization which is sub-par considering the demand of the product, increasing levels of inventory and negative profitability, it has said. Though the domestic industry has improved its production and sales and reduced its losses, its position continues to be fragile and would relapse into further serious injury if the safeguard duty is discontinued, it added.

The imports of the cells into India, have not only continued to cause serious injury to the domestic industry but also threaten to cause serious injury to the domestic producers and "it will be in the public interest to continue the imposition of safeguard duty" on the imports, the notification said. "It is noted that the domestic industry has sought extension of the safeguard duty further for a period of four years...Keeping in view that two years of protection has already been provided and domestic industry has improved its position but needs some more time to adjust, extension of safeguard for a period of another one year would be adequate," it added.

The directorate has recommended 14.9 per cent duty for the first six months from July 30 this year and 14.5 per cent from next six months. The finance ministry issues notification for imposition of these duties. The directorate has also concluded that the cost on the solar power developers and the ultimate consumer will increase as a result of imposition of the safeguard duty, however, "imposition of safeguard duty would be in public interest because it will prevent complete erosion of manufacturing base of solar industry in the country which has made substantial investments". Imports of solar cells and modules increased to 9,790 MW in 2017-18 from 6,375 MW in 2016-17. The duties were put in place on July 30, 2018. As a consequence, the import volume came down to 8,010 MW in 2018-19. "But this decline in imports was short-lived as the import volume for the most recent period i.e. 2019-20 (annualized- actual data till September 2019) was 8,754 MW," it added.

An application dated January 15, 2020 was filed before the DGTR by the Indian Solar Manufacturers Association (ISMA) on behalf of three Indian producers - Mundra Solar PV Ltd, Jupiter Solar Power Ltd, and Jupiter International Ltd for continued imposition of the existing safeguard duty against imports of the cells. India imposed the duty for the first time on July 30, 2018 for two years.

China accounts for nearly 80 per cent of module supplies in India. The renewable energy ministry has also proposed imposing customs duties on some solar power equipment as part of the country''s goal of becoming self-sufficient..

TRENDING

Lee Min Ho's upcoming drama after TKEM: The latest we know

Is Bae Suzy in love or dating someone again after Lee Min-ho?

The Dragon Prince Season 4 plot revealed, conflict between dragons & human beings

Zydus Cadila gets USFDA nod to market generic tension headache tablets

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Guj: Surat district's COVID-19 case count crosses 10,000-mark

Surat in Gujarat reported 285 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, highest for any district in the state for the day, which pushed its tally beyond the 10,000- mark, the health department said. The districts case count now stands at 10,258, it sai...

Soccer-Leeds beat Derby 3-1, Barnsley score late to keep survival bid alive

Champions Leeds United mounted a second half comeback to win 3-1 at Derby County while Barnsleys hopes of staying up in the second-tier Championship were given a huge boost when they beat Nottingham Forest 1-0 with a stoppage time goal on S...

UK accuses China of 'egregious' human rights abuses

UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab on Sunday accused China of gross and egregious human rights abuses against its Uighur population and said sanctions against those responsible cannot be ruled out. Reports of forced sterilization and wider p...

Akali govt tried to 'protect' Sirsa dera chief in blasphemy case: Punjab Cong chief

Punjab Congress chief Sunil Jakhar on Sunday accused the previous Akali-BJP government of the bid to protect Dera Sacha Sauda head Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh in a 2007 blasphemy case to get votes, a charge rejected by the SAD as a malicious li...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020