Vogue Institute of Art & Design and AIC NIFT- TEA sign MoU for enhancing sustainable entrepreneurial skills among students

~Integrated approach to create an ecosystem for students to develop sustainable & innovative products~ BENGALURU, July 20, 2020,/PRNewswire/ -- Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Bengaluru and Atal Incubation Center NIFT- TEA, Tirupur, announced that it has entered into an agreement to create entrepreneurship and skill development programs, integrate joint efforts for research and development in the field of Textiles and Apparels and support graduates in building successful start-ups. With a strong commitment for 'Make in India', AIC NIFT- TEA is supported by byAtal the Innovation Mission, NITI Aayog, and Govt. of India. The agreement is signed with an aim to enhance entrepreneurship knowledge and skills among the student community, develop sustainable products, and encourage students to build a circular economy. Today, the announcement of the agreement took place in the presence of esteemed officials Dr. M.M Kariappa, Chairman, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Bengaluru, (NIFT), Shri, P. Moghan, Chairman, NIFT TEA Knitwear Fashion Institute, Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Director, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, Bengaluru and Mr. S. Periasamy, Chief Executive Officer, AIC NIFT- TEA. The agreement will provide an opportunity for graduates from the institution to develop business potential concepts and ideas, build innovative solutions, and transform their ideas into reality.

Under this MoU, Vogue Institute of Art and Design and AIC NIFT- TEA will jointly work towards designing a curriculum that can equip students to undertake the role of an entrepreneur, launch forums that can prepare students to have a smooth transition from academics to the start-up world, and execute joint research and development activities. The initiative aims to build a strong eco-system for the students to nurture the skills of entrepreneurship through guest lectures, industry interactions, workshops, faculty training programs, and access to incubation facilities. Speaking on this occasion, Dr. Vijaya Kumar, Director, Vogue Institute of Art and Design, stated, "The agreement with AIC NIFT-TEA Incubation Center is a boon for aspiring entrepreneurs as it provides an opportunity for our students to learn the start-up practices and gain entrepreneurship skills. Our integrated approach widens the horizon of the curriculum offerings for the student community and aims to identify and encourage new technology and sustainable ventures, promote entrepreneurship, and build the right skill set for budding entrepreneurs. We plan to take this initiative further by creating Karnataka's first incubation center on our campus in the future." Mr. S. Periasamy, Chief Executive Officer, AIC NIFT- TEA, stated, "It has been an encouraging response from Vogue Institute of Art and Design. Our main objective is to support incubates, and make a positive impact on social, environmental, and economic prospects. We are focusing on sustainable textiles, as the industry finds a strong need for bio-degradable products, reused, and recycled products. We took this initiative to encourage students to develop innovative products that can fulfill the sustainable needs and build a circular economy. We are also attempting to seek product solutions for the conservation of water and energy, and enhance automation in the industry." About Vogue Institute of Art and Design: Vogue Institute of Art & Design is a unit of Manduda Educational Trust, a charitable organization registered under the provisions of charitable trust vide no. 352-98/99. The institute has created a niche for itself in the country in the realm of design education. The institute was the first to initiate a degree program in fashion designing in the year 1999 with Bengaluru University. Vogue has one of the finest art and design campuses in the country with nearly 800 students studying in various disciplines doing their undergraduate and post-graduate studies in the fields of Fashion, Gems, and Jewellery, Interiors, Animation, and Graphic designing. Apart from being ISO 9001:2008 certified, the courses are affiliated to Bengaluru North University.

About AIC- NIFT TEA: AIC-NIFT TEA Incubation center for Textiles and Apparels (AIC-NIFT TEA) is a non-Profit organization registered as section 8 company under the companies' act 2013. AIC-NIFT TEA has a world-class facility with suitable infrastructure in terms of the state of the art machinery, Lab facilities National and Global Mentors, Business and Planning support, Access to seed capitals, Industry Partners, Training, Consultancy and other Relevant Components required to encourage the Startup in Textiles and Apparels.

AIC -NIFT TEA will provide Pre Incubation Facilities, Common Infrastructure, and Services such as Technology Development, Assistance Networking, and Mentoring, Funding access, Training and Development, Business support Service (Entrepreneurship Development, Marketing Financing and Accountancy research, Legal and Regulatory, etc.) to innovators and startup entrepreneurs for developing solution.