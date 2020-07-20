Become a European entrepreneur and citizen by immigrating to Ireland

Left Menu
Updated: 20-07-2020 13:15 IST
Nysa Global. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 20 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Ireland ranks 4th in the Quality of Life Index making it one of the best places to live in the world. It's a developed and high income economy growing at 6-7 per cent per annum. Its inflation rate is low at one per cent. Its economy is diversified with 70 per cent services sector and 29 per cent manufacturing sector. Ireland ranks fourth in the world in per capita income.

It's also very highly regarded in public education & healthcare. But beyond all that, it's just a beautiful, welcoming country in which to live. Ireland offers an unmatched prospect to young families looking to migrate to an inclusive environment. "We have launched a business migration process to Ireland at an investment of Euro 190,000 with families being able to migrate in four to five months and leading to permanent residency within two years. The program requires a customized approach to each individual applicant and Nysa has a great team in place to evaluate and qualify the candidature. We are also extremely proud to have partnered with Dublin based StartUp Ireland, the top business migration firm in the country," stated Pankaj Joshi, Managing Director, Nysa Global.

Post Brexit, Ireland is the only major English-speaking country in the European Union (EU). As a full member state, an Irish citizen can live, study, and work anywhere in Europe. With its Common Travel Area treaty with the United Kingdom (UK), an Irish national can live, study, and work in the UK as well. Over the last couple of years, Dublin, has quickly become the European headquarters for many major global companies. A global technology and medical hub - the country is home to large and growing operations of most major tech, pharma and medical device companies. It offers the whole of Europe and UK as a 'home' market. What's more, the Irish government is very encouraging and supportive of foreign companies looking to make Ireland a base with an export focus.

"Ireland is home to a large Indian diaspora and India and Ireland enjoy deep roots. Our current PM is the son of an Indian migrant and is very popular in the county. We in Ireland hold Indians with highest respect for their talent and acumen. At StartUp Ireland we are very excited about welcoming and working with Indian families that bring with them a great value add. With Nysa, we look forward to building a bridge to attract the Indian entrepreneur to Ireland," added Andy O'Conner, Director, StartUp Ireland. Nysa Global has been on the forefront of investment immigration programs worldwide and is proud to continue its leadership position by introducing a business based migration process to Ireland developed jointly with SUI.

Nysa has started a weekly webinar series on available Global Investment Immigration Programs with a feature segment on a specific country or program each week. Please join us on 22nd July for our next feature segment on Ireland by registering on our website https://www.nysaglobal.com/event This story is provided by BusinessWire India. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/BusinessWire India)

