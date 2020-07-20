Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hong Kong stocks slip, but mainland rally checks losses

Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday but recouped much of their losses, helped by robust gains on the mainland as Beijing signalled support for its market. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 31.18 points, or 0.12%, at 25,057.99 after falling as much as 1.3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, added 0.9% to 10,295.32.

Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:32 IST
Hong Kong stocks slip, but mainland rally checks losses

Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday but recouped much of their losses, helped by robust gains on the mainland as Beijing signalled support for its market.

** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 31.18 points, or 0.12%, at 25,057.99 after falling as much as 1.3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, added 0.9% to 10,295.32. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which gained 8.32%, while the biggest loser was Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd, which fell 5.86%.

** Leading the gains, Hang Seng materials index jumped 4.7%, while properties and construction index ended 1.9% higher. ** China stocks rose 3% on Monday, led by financial firms, after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses.

** Mainland investors purchased a net 6 billion yuan ($858.42 million) worth of Hong Kong shares on Monday via the Stock Connect linking the island and mainland, according to Refinitiv data. ** Britain will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Monday in an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony, newspapers reported.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.09% higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9904 per U.S. dollar at 07:49 GMT, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.9915.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.55% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 6.9896 Chinese yuan renminbi)

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Pearson overwhelmed by fan support after Watford sacking

Nigel Pearson says he was overwhelmed by the support he received from Watford fans after being sacked by the club on Sunday with two games of the Premier League season remaining. Pearson was hired on a short-term contract in December with W...

Chandigarh University offers relief to Indian students whose dream of studying in Canada got shattered due to pandemic crisis

Chandigarh India, July 20 ANIPRNewswire With the current pandemic crisis alarmingly rising, it has become hard for the Indian students whose dream of studying abroad has been shattered or has been postponed as of now. Canada has always been...

Ukraine president welcomes Iran handing over black boxes from plane crash to France

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he welcomed Irans decision to hand over the black boxes from the crash of a Ukrainian airliner to France, saying those responsible would be held accountable.Irans Revolutionary Guards s...

Our focus is now on game against West Ham: Nemanja Matic after loss to Chelsea in FA Cup semifinal

After losing to Chelsea 3-1 in the FA Cup semifinal on Sunday at Wembley, Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic is looking to win the game against West Ham to proceed to the Champions League. Red Devils are at fifth spot with 62 points...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020