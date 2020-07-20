Hong Kong stocks slip, but mainland rally checks losses
Hong Kong stocks fell on Monday but recouped much of their losses, helped by robust gains on the mainland as Beijing signalled support for its market. ** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 31.18 points, or 0.12%, at 25,057.99 after falling as much as 1.3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, added 0.9% to 10,295.32.Reuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 14:32 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 14:32 IST
** At the close of trade, the Hang Seng index was down 31.18 points, or 0.12%, at 25,057.99 after falling as much as 1.3%, while the Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which tracks mainland firms listed in Hong Kong, added 0.9% to 10,295.32. ** The top gainer on the Hang Seng was China Life Insurance Co Ltd, which gained 8.32%, while the biggest loser was Wharf Real Estate Investment Company Ltd, which fell 5.86%.
** Leading the gains, Hang Seng materials index jumped 4.7%, while properties and construction index ended 1.9% higher. ** China stocks rose 3% on Monday, led by financial firms, after regulators moved to bolster the market by lifting equity investment cap for insurers and encouraging mergers and acquisitions among brokerages and mutual fund houses.
** Mainland investors purchased a net 6 billion yuan ($858.42 million) worth of Hong Kong shares on Monday via the Stock Connect linking the island and mainland, according to Refinitiv data. ** Britain will suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong on Monday in an escalation of its dispute with China over its introduction of a national security law for the former British colony, newspapers reported.
** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.17%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed 0.09% higher. ** The yuan was quoted at 6.9904 per U.S. dollar at 07:49 GMT, 0.02% firmer than the previous close of 6.9915.
** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 33.55% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares. ($1 = 6.9896 Chinese yuan renminbi)
