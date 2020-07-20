Left Menu
Digital evolution in Telugu cinema promotions has become part and parcel of industry: Vishnu Thej Putta

This is the era of digital and marketing has become vital, hence so every industry is adapting to this media to reach out to more people.

Updated: 20-07-2020 17:15 IST
Digital evolution in Telugu cinema promotions has become part and parcel of industry: Vishnu Thej Putta
Vishnu - Indian Cinema Industry (Digital Promotion Expert). Image Credit: ANI

Nowadays, physical interaction or engagement will go under the axe given the reasoning against gathering of crowds and the threat to everyone's health. It is an opportunity to build a robust digital ecosystem that can measure impact and value going forward, and can lead to efficiencies in planning said Vishnu Thej Putta. Vishnu Thej Putta is a Co-founder of Neway, it is a leading Digital Marketing & PRs agency in the Telugu film industry who has done digital promotions for more than a hundred films. 'Shatamanam Bhavati, Chi La Sow and 'Mahanati' are the films which have won National award too.

Neway firm has a highly young and talented employee who actual work on conceptual and innovative promotions, firm believe in that way an impression is created on the audience and it would enable them to come to theatres or online on the first day or may be the first weekend. Vishnu sees the future is even more challenging with advent of OTT but it is the promotions what matters. For digital evolution in Telugu cinema promotions over the last few years, the use of technology has become part and parcel of film industry. Films with Hollywood standard visual effects are being made in good number and audiences are thoroughly enjoying them. Industry with big titles allocates the budget for digital promotion around 50 lakh - 1 cr in South Indian Cinema.

Digital promotions are gaining huge popularity now and a career called digital PR is said to be in huge demand. After Bollywood, Telugu industry aka Tollywood is the next big industry in country and here digital PR is job that involves a lot of creative stuff to attract audiences and making them reach theatres or OTT platforms when the film releases. Vishnu belong to Palamaneru and has seven years of experience in the cinema industry. He started the firm in 2013 and after seven years of hard work firms involved in 100 films. Now they have talented eight creative mind employee who fully dedicated to work. Co-founder of Neway, Vishnu Thej Putta has target that next five years we expand our work all other regional film industry.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

