StyleDotMe raises Rs 3.5 crore in funding

Fashion-tech startup StyleDotMe on Monday said it has raised Rs 3.5 crore in funding led by Survam Partners. The pre-series A round also saw participation from Bobby Kothari, Director Jewelex India and existing investors from IAN (Indian Angel Network), a statement said.

StyleDotMe's augmented reality technology mirrAR enables virtual try ons in real time. The company's client portfolio consisting of over 150 jewellers including Tanishq, Kalyan Jewellers, Senco and HazooriLal Legacy. The company said the mirrAR solution will be available for eyewear and watches industry as well.

"Their (investors) backing and experience will allow us to expand in the global market and we are looking forward to capturing almost 50 per cent of the market share across the biggest jewellery hubs: India, Middle-East and US by 2025. "Through our product mirrAR, we are looking forward to revolutionising the whole shopping experience of a person through virtual and contactless try-ons," StyleDotMe co-founder and CEO Meghna Saraogi said.

StyleDotMe had received the first funding from IAN with prominent lead investors like Ambarish Raghuvanshi (Ex-Co-promoter & CFO Infoedge), Deval Tibrewalla (CEO- Polo Towers Group), Ajay Gupta and Hari Balasubramanian. Other marquee investors like Rajan Anandan, Raman Roy, Saurabh Srivastava, Ritesh Malik, and Rohit Chanana are also investors in StyleDotMe.