Left Menu
Development News Edition

Alibaba-backed Ant Group to go public in Shanghai, Hong Kong

“The innovative measures implemented by SSE STAR market and the SEHK have opened the doors for global investors to access leading-edge technology companies from the most dynamic economies in the world and for those companies to have greater access to the capital markets,” Eric Jing, executive chairman of Ant Group, said in a statement. Alibaba founded its Alipay service in 2004 to serve as an escrow system between buyers and sellers on its Taobao e-commerce platform.

PTI | Hong Kong | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:12 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 17:54 IST
Alibaba-backed Ant Group to go public in Shanghai, Hong Kong
Representative Image Image Credit: Flickr

Ant Group, the online payments arm of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group, announced plans Monday for an initial public stock offering that could become the world's biggest since the coronavirus pandemic began. Ant, valued at $150 billion after a 2018 private fundraising round, gave no indication how much money it hopes to raise in the joint offering in Hong Kong and Shanghai. But the offering would test investor willingness to look beyond the pandemic and worsening global economy.

The company will list on the Shanghai Stock Exchange's (SSE) STAR board and on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. A public offering in Hong Kong would also give foreign investors a chance to own a piece of the biggest player in the huge Chinese online payments industry. That could be doubly attractive at a time when the pandemic has given the Chinese e-commerce industry a boost.

Apart from mobile payments service Alipay, Ant Group also operates one of the world's largest money market funds and runs Sesame Credit, a private credit rating system for its users. "The innovative measures implemented by SSE STAR market and the SEHK have opened the doors for global investors to access leading-edge technology companies from the most dynamic economies in the world and for those companies to have greater access to the capital markets," Eric Jing, executive chairman of Ant Group, said in a statement.

Alibaba founded its Alipay service in 2004 to serve as an escrow system between buyers and sellers on its Taobao e-commerce platform. Payments from buyers would be held by Alipay until transactions were completed, and then transferred to the sellers. It was seen as an important step in beefing up a trust for users on the platform. Alipay was later spun off into a separate firm Ant Financial. It renamed itself as Ant Group in June this year. New York-listed Alibaba owns a 33% stake in Ant Group, and last year held a secondary listing in Hong Kong where it raised $13 billion, the biggest public offering in 2019.

In recent years, Ant Group has invested heavily in payment providers in regions including Southeast Asia and Europe, looking to offer financial services to more users around the world. Together with its partners, Ant Group serves over 1 billion users globally. In 2019, it bought UK payments company WorldFirst to expand its global reach.

"We strive to enable all consumers and small businesses to have equal access to financial and other services that are inclusive, green and sustainable," the company said in a statement.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ECoR carried 7,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment, essential items during lockdown

The East Coast Railway ECoR has carried 7,000 tonnes of parcel, including fruits and vegetables, medicines and medical equipment, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, through special parcel express trains, during the lockdown. The pa...

Sebi comes out with guideline to verify upfront collection of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday released framework&#160;to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in cash and derivatives segments. The new framework will come into effect from December 1, 2020, the Securities an...

Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19

Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police ADGPs, Superintendent of Police SPs and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; eyes on stimulus

The SP 500 and Dow indexes were set to open lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases curbed risk appetite, with investors also hoping for more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy. After the U.S. governments 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020