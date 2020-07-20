US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow futures turn positive on COVID-19 vaccine hopes

US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500, Dow futures turn positive on COVID-19 vaccine hopesReuters | Updated: 20-07-2020 18:43 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 18:43 IST
Futures tracking the S&P 500 and Dow indexes pared early declines to trade marginally higher, as hopes of a coronavirus vaccine offset concerns about the economic damage from a surge in domestic COVID-19 infections.
German biotech firm BioNTech and U.S. drugmaker Pfizer reported additional data from their experimental coronavirus vaccine that showed the vaccine was safe and induced an immune response in patients.
At 9:01 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 15 points, or 0.06%, and S&P 500 e-minis were up 1.25 points, or 0.04%. Nasdaq 100 e-minis, which were up before the report, hit session highs.
ALSO READ
Health News Roundup: US CDC reports 3,296,599 COVID cases; Pfizer, BioNtech's COVID vaccine candidates get FDA's status and more
Britain signs deals with Pfizer, BioNTech, Valneva for COVID-19 vaccines
Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status
Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status
Pfizer, BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine candidates get FDA's 'fast track' status