Left Menu
Development News Edition

CBDT signs pact with MSME Ministry to share depreciation, turnover info of small biz

The information to be shared include depreciation on plant and machinery as reported in ITR3, 5 and 6, sales/gross receipts of business as reported in ITR-3, 5 and 6; and gross turnover/gross receipts as reported in ITR-4. "To facilitate the process of furnishing information, Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') with Notified Authority of Ministry of MSME, Government of India which inter-alia would include the mode of transfer of data.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:17 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:17 IST
CBDT signs pact with MSME Ministry to share depreciation, turnover info of small biz

The income tax department will start sharing data on depreciation, sales and gross turnover of micro, small and medium enterprises as reported in their ITRs with the MSME Ministry. The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) on Monday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Ministry of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSME).

"The MoU will facilitate seamless sharing of certain Income-tax Return (ITR) related information by the Income Tax Department to Ministry of MSME. This data will enable Ministry of MSME to check and classify enterprises in Micro, Small and Medium categories...," the CBDT said in a statement. The CBDT in an order date July 14 had directed Principal Director General of Income Tax (Systems) to share information with the MSME Ministry.

Section 138 of Income Tax Act empowers income tax authorities to share information/ details of its taxpayers with other government agencies, as may be notified. The information to be shared include depreciation on plant and machinery as reported in ITR3, 5 and 6, sales/gross receipts of business as reported in ITR-3, 5 and 6; and gross turnover/gross receipts as reported in ITR-4.

"To facilitate the process of furnishing information, Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) would enter into a Memorandum of Understanding ('MoU') with Notified Authority of Ministry of MSME, Government of India which inter-alia would include the mode of transfer of data. Maintenance of confidentiality, mechanism for safe preservation of data, weeding out after usage etc," the CBDT order dated July 14 had said. The timeline for furnishing information will also be decided by Principal Director General of Income-tax (Systems) in consultation with the concerned Ministry and included in the said MoU, the order added.

The CBDT statement said that the MoU will come into force from the date it is signed. Nangia & Co LLP Partner Shailesh Kumar said that last month the government notified new criteria for qualifying as MSME, based on investment in plant, machinery and turnover. "Vide present order read with Notification no 48 of 2020 issued by the CBDT, nodal authorities are appointed in both Ministry of MSME as well as in Income Tax department, so that information required by Ministry of MSME regarding investment/ turnover of an entity for declaring it as qualifying MSME can be obtained directly from Income tax department," he said. This exchange of information will ensure that only those entities will qualify as MSME under new rules, which have prescribed investment in plant & machinery and turnover as reported in their ITR, Kumar added.

After 14 years since the MSME Development Act came into existence in 2006, a revision in MSME definition was announced in the Aatmanirbhar Bharat package on May 13. As per the revised definition, an enterprise is micro where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 1 crore and turnover does not cross Rs 5 crore.

A small enterprise is the one where the investment in plant and machinery or equipment does not exceed Rs 10 crore and turnover is not over Rs 50 crore. For medium enterprise, as per the new classification, the investment in plant and machinery or equipment should not exceed Rs 50 crore and turnover should be below Rs 250 crore.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

ECoR carried 7,000 tonnes of medicines, equipment, essential items during lockdown

The East Coast Railway ECoR has carried 7,000 tonnes of parcel, including fruits and vegetables, medicines and medical equipment, in the first quarter of the current fiscal, through special parcel express trains, during the lockdown. The pa...

Sebi comes out with guideline to verify upfront collection of margins

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday released framework&#160;to enable verification of upfront collection of margins from clients in cash and derivatives segments. The new framework will come into effect from December 1, 2020, the Securities an...

Bihar Police to prepare list of personnel who have recovered from COVID-19

Bihar Police has asked its Additional Directors General of Police ADGPs, Superintendent of Police SPs and other senior officers to prepare lists of police personnel who have recovered from COVID-19 so that their blood plasma can be used for...

US STOCKS-S&P 500, Dow head lower as COVID-19 cases climb; eyes on stimulus

The SP 500 and Dow indexes were set to open lower on Monday as concerns about a jump in COVID-19 cases curbed risk appetite, with investors also hoping for more stimulus to shore up a battered global economy. After the U.S. governments 3 tr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020