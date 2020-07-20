Left Menu
Development News Edition

Mahindra and Mahindra Fin Services shares jump over 10 pc on robust earnings

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in its standalone net profit for the June quarter.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 19:55 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 19:39 IST
Mahindra and Mahindra Fin Services shares jump over 10 pc on robust earnings
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Shares of Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services zoomed over 10 per cent on Monday after the company reported a more than two-fold jump in its standalone net profit for the June quarter. The stock gained 10.44 per cent to close at Rs 229.60 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 12.38 per cent to Rs 233.65.

On the NSE, it rose by 10.43 per cent to settle at Rs 229.60. Mahindra and Mahindra Financial Services has reported a more than two-fold jump in its standalone net profit to Rs 156 crore for the June quarter helped by cost rationalization measures and lower funding cost.

It had reported a profit after tax (PAT) of Rs 68 crore in the same quarter of last year. On a consolidated basis, the lender reported a PAT of Rs 432 crore during the quarter as against Rs 108 crore last year.

"The increase in profit was due to cost rationalization, reduction in overall cost of borrowing and also rise in NPAs was not high," Mahindra Finance vice-chairman and managing director Ramesh Iyer said. He said April and May were no-activity months and the entire disbursements happened in June.

The company expects an increase in demand and financing for pre-owned vehicles, agri machinery (tractors), and small vehicles going ahead.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Lockdown in Pune not to be extended beyond July 23: Collector

The ongoing strict lockdown in Pune will not be extended beyond July 23, but there will be some restrictions in place in the city to curb the spread of coronavirus, a district official said on Monday. Addressing a press conference, district...

Canada doesn't put much credibility into interim Iran report on Ukraine jet downing

Canada does not put much credibility into Irans interim report on the downing of a Ukrainian airliner, which Tehran blamed on a misaligned radar and human error, Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Monday.I dont put much cr...

Ministry signs statement of ontent with YuWaah to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers

In a step to realise the vision of Union Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports Shri Kiren Rijiju to mobilise 1 crore youth volunteers in India and contribute to Prime Ministers call for Atmanirbhar Bharat, the Ministry of Youth Affairs and S...

Egyptians struggle to return to work even as lockdown lifts

Actors at the Sitara theatre had just started their production of Beauty and the Beast when the coronavirus pandemic hit Egypt and brought their show to a grinding halt.Months later, and despite the gradual easing of lockdown restrictions, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020