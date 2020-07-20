Left Menu
Development News Edition

NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara Power Project fully operational

Earlier in September, the 800 MW Unit-1 of the project was made commercially operational. "800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, has been added to Installed Capacity of the NTPC on successful completion of trial operation.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 20-07-2020 21:11 IST | Created: 20-07-2020 21:11 IST
NTPC's 1,600 MW Lara Power Project fully operational

State-owned power giant NTPC on Monday said its 1,600 MW Lara super thermal power station in Chhattisgarh has been fully operational after 800 MW Unit-2 of the project was made fully functional. Earlier in September, the 800 MW Unit-1 of the project was made commercially operational.

"800 MW, Unit-2 of Lara Super Thermal Power Project, has been added to Installed Capacity of the NTPC on successful completion of trial operation. With this, the total installed capacity of NTPC and NTPC group has become 51,155 MW and 62,910 MW respectively," it said in a regulatory filing. With a total installed capacity of 62,910 MW, the NTPC Group has 70 power stations comprising 24 coal, 7 combined cycle gas/liquid fuel, 1 hydro, 13 renewables along with 25 subsidiary & joint venture power stations.

TRENDING

Health News Roundup: CDC reports coronavirus cases rise nearly 75,000; Germany's coronavirus cases rise by 202 to 201,574 and more

Science News Roundup: NASA astronauts slated for August 2 return; UAE aims to launch Mars mission on July 20 and more

World News Roundup: Four killed in Sierra Leone protest; Myanmar holds muted Martyrs' Day tribute and more

Afghan lawmakers condemn shelling by Pakistan forces on Eastern provinces

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Goa: Meeting held at GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness

A meeting was held here on Monday at Goa Medical College GMC to review COVID-19 preparedness and testing facilities at the college. Vishwajit Pratapsingh Rane, Goas minister for health said that necessary instructions were given to the team...

Water levels in rivers still on rise: Bihar Water Resource Development Secy

After eight districts in Bihar experienced flooding in the last few weeks, Secretary of Water Resources Department Sanjeev Hans on Monday reported that water levels in the state were still on the rise. Sanjeev Hans on Monday gave detailed i...

Israel in talks with AstraZeneca for potential COVID-19 vaccine, YNET reports

Israel is in advanced negotiations with AstraZeneca for the future purchase of its experimental COVID-19 vaccine, Israels YNET news website reported on Monday. A Health Ministry spokesman said the ministry does not disclose contacts being h...

Former Tibetan political prisoner 'pedals' for freedom

By Reena Bhardwaj A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took an 800 kilometre-long journey on a bicycle to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party.Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020