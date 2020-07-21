Left Menu
Development News Edition

EXCLUSIVE-Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal

Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 03:43 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 03:43 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Mexico eager to lure firms from Asia under new trade deal

Mexico has spoken to a host of foreign companies, particularly steelmakers, in an effort to lure business from Asia to capitalize on a new North American trade deal, Economy Minister Graciela Marquez said on Monday. The U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement (USMCA) took effect at the beginning of this month and replaced its quarter-century-old predecessor as the coronavirus pandemic wallops the global economy and international trade. The new deal includes tougher content rules both for autos and steel and aluminum than when the North American Free Trade Agreement was launched in 1994.

"In steel we see the biggest opportunity," Marquez, a Harvard-trained economist, told Reuters in an interview. "We want to show these companies the opportunities that open up with this increase in regional content requirements." Marquez said the government of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has held talks with foreign steelmakers, including South Korea's POSCO, Japan's Nippon Steel Corp and Mitsubishi Corp and Ternium, about investing in Mexico to produce steel for the auto sector.

She said there is a possibility foreign steelmakers could partner with or take a stake in Mexico's Altos Hornos de Mexico . None of the steelmakers immediately responded to a request for comment. Considering Mexico's diverse manufacturing base, Marquez said the government was interested in attracting a range of companies from across the globe.

She said the government also would seek to speak with Apple and other U.S. firms about relocating their supply chain to Mexico. Retelling a recent conversation with Lopez Obrador, Marquez said she pointed to the cellphone she was holding in her hand and said "these phones don't have to be produced in China ... there is an enormous opportunity to produce them" in Mexico.

The government is looking to attract North American and European firms producing in China, Singapore and Vietnam. Marquez said the new trade deal came into force at a "critical" juncture for both the Mexican and the global economy and that it could help Latin America's second-largest country recover from the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

Science News Roundup: Steroid's COVID-19 benefits confirmed; spotlight on immune cells; United Arab Emirates launches mission to Mars and more

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Saudi Arabia to allow around 1,000 pilgrims in scaled-down hajj this year

Saudi Arabia on Monday announced only around 1,000 pilgrims of various nationalities already in the Kingdom will be allowed to perform a dramatically scaled-down hajj this year, as the country continues its battle against the surge in coron...

Bengal: Boy's body found from pond in Uttar Dinajpur day after girl's death sparked violence

The body of a boy has been recovered from a pond in the same area where a girl died on Saturday of poisoning, in Chopra Police Station area of Islampur, Uttar Dinajpur, the West Bengal police said on Monday. The police added that an inquest...

Argentina rejects creditors' offer, says it would cause 'anguish'

Argentinas government said on Monday it could not accept a joint counterproposal from the countrys three main creditor groups to revamp around 65 billion in foreign debt, saying the deal would only lead to more anguish for Argentines.The tw...

Egypt's Sisi wins parliamentary approval for possible Libya intervention

Egypts parliament gave President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi the green light for possible military intervention in Libya by approving the deployment of armed forces abroad to fight terrorist groups and militias. A sharp military escalation in Liby...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020