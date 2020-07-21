Left Menu
Two health providers to receive funding for building projects in Christchurch

The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust (BMCT) will receive $7 million to build 42 self-contained units for patients and their families and whanau.

Updated: 21-07-2020 07:23 IST
Two health providers to receive funding for building projects in Christchurch
The Cancer Society will receive $6.5 million for the construction of a fit-for-purpose, 50-bedroom accommodation facility for cancer patients and their families and whanau from outside Christchurch and a community centre. Image Credit: ANI

Two health providers will receive funding through the Government's infrastructure programme for building projects in Christchurch that will provide South Island patients and their families improved access to accommodation and support while they receive treatment, Infrastructure Minister Shane Jones and Associate Minister for Greater Christchurch Regeneration Poto Williams have announced.

The Bone Marrow Cancer Trust (BMCT) will receive $7 million to build 42 self-contained units for patients and their families and whanau.

The Cancer Society will receive $6.5 million for the construction of a fit-for-purpose, 50-bedroom accommodation facility for cancer patients and their families and whanau from outside Christchurch and a community centre.

Together, the construction projects are expected to create more than 420 jobs and put $13.5 million into the Canterbury economy.

"These are great projects which will provide the region with modern and fit for purpose facilities for patients and their whanau at a time when they need the best possible support around them.

"I am delighted that this wellbeing infrastructure is being funded by our Government. The projects together provide a solid construction work programme for Canterbury to help reduce the impact the COVID-19 pandemic is having on our regional economies," Shane Jones said.

"Canterbury health providers have been coping with facilities damaged by the quakes, ageing infrastructure and increased demand for their services. These two new builds will help the Canterbury region deliver the best possible support for patients and their families during a period when they are under enormous stress," Poto Williams said.

"They will also add to Christchurch's recovery, renewal and resilience, and its reputation as a modern and welcoming city."

(With Inputs from New Zealand Government Press Release)




