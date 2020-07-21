Gagan Dhawan has introduced Divine Bhakti Box- Perfect gift for children & old angels

New Delhi [India] July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): Culture and traditions are the essence of life. They do not just bring along with them rituals but carry forward teachings from one generation to another. With the advent of technology and globalization, culture and traditions are slowly fading away. The only knowledge that kids have is about the festivals and occasions that are often a school holiday which they look forward to eagerly.

To keep these traditions alive and pass them from generation to generation, Gagan Dhawan took an initiative and introduced the Divine Bhakti Box to the public under their in-house stationery brand 'Pen Aur Paper'. It is not just a box but is an encapsulation of blessings and knowledge in a fascinating way that nurtures young minds and helps them to achieve spiritual and mental wellness.

With a vibrant way of introducing the 14 most popular Chalisa and Geeta Saar, it provides for the perfect morning melody that none would want to miss. With the right blend of technology and the customs and rituals, it provides for a positive start to keep an aura of confidence and accuracy throughout the day.

It has a variety in the collection, and enchanting beauty not just from the outside but also elevates the status of devotion and spirituality. They will be introducing the Divine Bhakti Box to the public under their in-house stationery brand 'Pen Aur Paper' with utmost dedication and quality.

With a traditional soul and a trendy touch, it is one of the most alluring ways to extend before a hand for enlightenment. With the blessings of God Almighty, Dhawan, with the help of the Divine Bhakti Box, prepares to enlighten every young soul to the most. With a simple and understandable language, it eliminates the language of the traditional scriptures, which otherwise are hard to read and understand by a restless child.

Embracing the must know, the beliefs and values of the ancient scriptures; it emphasizes easy learning and fascinating concepts to absorb the needful. They render customization services to those who wish to have the Bhakti Box for a specific occasion. It would provide them with creating the perfect environment for the event and make it memorable. Using the e-commerce website for availabilities, the Chalisas will also be available in individual packing in the sites like Flipkart and Amazon.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)