JioMart shopping app now available for download on Google Play, App Store

JioMart, the online grocery shopping platform of Reliance Retail Limited and Jio Platforms Limited, has launched its official mobile app on Google Play Store and Apple App Store for enhancing the shopping experience of its customers.

Using the app, JioMart customers can browse for their desired products, categories, and favorite brands across categories like fresh fruits, vegetables, staples, personal care, beverages, branded foods, snacks, home, and kitchen. The platform offers various modes of payment including Net Banking, Credit/Debit Cards, Sodexo for food products, ROne loyalty points, and Cash on Delivery(COD).

The app requires Android v5.0 or up and iOS 10.0 or later versions and supports two languages- English and Hindi. As of this writing, the JioMart app has over 100,000 downloads on the Android platform.

JioMart offers services across 200+ cities and towns across India. The platform claims to offer incredibly low prices for all grocery items, with a minimum of 5 percent below Maximum Retail Price (MRP).

The app launch comes days after Reliance Industry Limited (RIL) held its 43rd Annual General Meeting under the chairmanship of Mukesh Ambani.