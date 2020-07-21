Glenmark responds to DCGI letter seeking clarification on Fabiflu
In response to the DCGI letter seeking clarification on FabiFlu, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, has responded back. Please click the link below, to access the response letter.ANI | Mumbai (Maharashtra) | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:18 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:18 IST
Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] July 21 (ANI/PRNewswire): In response to the DCGI letter seeking clarification on FabiFlu, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals Ltd, a research-led, integrated global pharmaceutical company, has responded back. Please click the link below, to access the response letter.
PDF: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1217258/Glenmark_Response_DCGI.pdf
This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)
- READ MORE ON:
- Glenmark
- DCGI
- Mumbai
- Maharashtra
- India
ALSO READ
Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial
Mylan gets DCGI nod for remdesivir in India, to launch at Rs 4,800 per vial
Fitch affirms Glenmark Pharmaceuticals at BB, withdraws proposed bond rating
Biocon drug receives DCGI nod for use in moderate to severe COVID-19 patients
Biocon gets DCGI nod for use of Itolizumab for treatment of COVID-19 patients