Left Menu
Development News Edition

FabiFlu more economical, effective treatment option for COVID-19: Glenmark

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its generic version of antiviral drug Favipiravir, FabiFlu, is more economical and effective than other drugs available in the market approved for emergency use for treatment of COVID-19.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 14:34 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 14:18 IST
FabiFlu more economical, effective treatment option for COVID-19: Glenmark
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals on Tuesday said its generic version of antiviral drug Favipiravir, FabiFlu, is more economical and effective than other drugs available in the market approved for emergency use for the treatment of COVID-19. The company was reacting to a letter sent by India's drug regulator DCGI seeking clarifications on the concerns raised and allegations made by a Member of Parliament.

DCGI on Sunday had sought clarification from Glenmark over its alleged "false claims" about the use of FabiFlu on COVID-19 patients with comorbidities and also over the "pricing" of the drug, after receiving a complaint from a Member of Parliament. "Compared to other therapies approved for emergency use in COVID-19, FabiFlu is much more economical and an effective treatment option...," Glenmark said in a filing to BSE. The price of the drug is much lower when compared to other countries where it is approved, it added.

While the price of the drug by the company is Rs 75 per tablet, in Russia it is Rs 600 per tablet; Japan ( Rs 378), Bangladesh (Rs 350 ), and China (Rs 215 per tablet), Glenmark claimed. The company has already reduced the price of FabiFlu from Rs 103 per tablet to Rs 75 per tablet. The price reduction was made possible through its efforts to obtain better yield and better scale, and with both API and formulations manufactured at the company's own facilities in India, the letter to the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) V G Somani said.

The company also denied making any false claims that Favipiravir is effective in COVID-19 patients with comorbidities like diabetes, hypertension as Phase 3 clinical trial was designed to evaluate the efficacy in these comorbidities. It pointed out that, "none of the product promotional literature, Summary of Product Characteristics (SmPC) or Product Information leaflet makes any such claim that Favipiravir can be used in mild to moderate COVID-19 patients with co-morbid conditions such as diabetes and heart disease".

The reference to comorbidity was based on data from the Japanese registry – the largest collection of real-world evidence on the clinical use of Favipiravir in COVID-19, it added. The company also denied having made any such claim at any point in time that "Favipiravir alone" is effective in the treatment of COVID-19 patients with mild to moderate disease, it said.

Glenmark's FabiFlu is a generic version of Avigan of Japan's Fujifilm Toyama Chemical Co Ltd, a subsidiary of Fujifilm Corporation. Shares of Glenmark Pharmaceuticals were trading at Rs 414.70 per scrip on BSE, down 0.98 percent from its previous close.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sensational Stokes displaces Holder to become world's top-ranked Test all-rounder

England star Ben Stokes has outdone West Indies captain Jason Holder to become the worlds top-ranked Test all-rounder while also attaining a career-best third position among batsmen in the ICC Test Player Rankings, following a match-winning...

Mexico cracks down on mask rules as cases mount

Mexico continues to register high levels of new coronavirus cases, as the Health Department reports 5,172 new confirmed infections, bring the countrys total to almost 350,000. Confirmed daily death reports fell on Monday to 301, for a total...

Phase II trial finds Chinese COVID-19 vaccine is safe, induces immune response

A phase II clinical trial of a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, conducted in China, has found that it is safe and induces an immune response, a study published in The Lancet says. Scientists, including those from the Chinese Center for Disease C...

Minister: Lebanon is nearing critical stage in virus cases

Lebanons health minister says the financially troubled Mediterranean country, which has so far managed to contain the coronavirus, is sliding toward a critical stage with a new surge in infections after lockdown restrictions were lifted and...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020