Left Menu
Development News Edition

Majority of respondents in India willing to spend for connected technologies in cars: Study

Deloitte's Global Automotive Customer Research for 2020 shows that "two out of three Indians are likely to be willing to pay up to Rs 50,000 for connected technologies", Deloitte India said in a statement. From September through October 2019, Deloitte had surveyed more than 35,000 consumers in 20 countries to explore opinions regarding various critical issues affecting the automotive sector, including the development of advanced technologies.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:02 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:28 IST
Majority of respondents in India willing to spend for connected technologies in cars: Study
Representative Image

Two out of three respondents in India are willing to spend up to Rs 50,000 for connected technologies in cars, with a growing interest for these vehicles, as it provides a customized experience as well as generates efficiency, according to a report by consultancy firm Deloitte. Automotive sector's next evolution is likely to be hinged on digitalization in the wake of restricted public transport and growing demand for personal mobility said Deloitte India's report on #Connected cars and OEM outlook in India.

In terms of spending for advanced technologies, India is amongst the few countries where the willingness to spend is fairly promising, it said. Deloitte's Global Automotive Customer Research for 2020 shows that "two out of three Indians are likely to be willing to pay up to Rs 50,000 for connected technologies", Deloitte India said in a statement.

From September through October 2019, Deloitte had surveyed more than 35,000 consumers in 20 countries to explore opinions regarding various critical issues affecting the automotive sector, including the development of advanced technologies. The report said convenience and technology will become an important component of product purchase where consumers are unlikely to hesitate to pay a bit more if required.

"Almost 65 percent of survey respondents said they would pay up to Rs 50,000 for the ability to connect to the internet to facilitate infotainment and personal communication activities," it added. In the interest of staying connected digitally all the time, Indian consumers are expecting more digital services, both inside and outside the car, the report noted.

Even diagnostic test of a vehicle, including air filter/fuel filter change, can now be reported via smartphones with no discrepancy for consumers, it added. Connectivity will help bridge the gap between consumer expectation and OEM product manufacturing plan, it said, adding personalization and focus on the consumer is expected to lead the game of product manufacturing.

The report further said connected technology will bring data insights and monetization opportunities to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) but they need to embrace data security by addressing issues of how to monetize data without compromising it and who owns and manages the data. "As per Deloitte Global Automotive Survey, 80 percent of respondents did not mind sharing personal information with OEMs or third parties if the significant value could be received. However, several cyber risks, including personal information loss, vehicle theft, critical safety feature manipulation, and vulnerable mobile application security arise from increased connectivity," it said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

World shares rise after EU reaches deal to support economies

Global stock markets rose on Tuesday after European leaders worked out a deal to support their virus-stricken economies. Shares rose in Paris, Frankfurt and London after a day of gains in Asia, while US futures pointed to gains on Wall Stre...

Feel like I'm at beginning of new journey: Eric Dier after signing contract extension with Tottenham

After signing a contract extension with Tottenham, Eric Dier expressed elation and said he feels like he is at the beginning of a new journey. I feel like that 20-year-old when I first arrived. Thats the feeling I have right now. I feel lik...

China warns UK against ‘interference’ on Hong Kong

China has hit back with a warning that Britain must bear the consequences if it continues what it believes is interference in its internal affairs after the UK suspended its extradition treaty with Hong Kong. UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Ra...

Unspecified number of deer swept away in swollen Ganga, 7 rescued: Officilas

An unspecified number of deers were swept away in the Ganga while seven of the bunch were rescued near here, said officials on Monday. The bunch of deer, apparently trapped in a swollen Ganga near Hardwar amid the incessant rains, was swept...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020