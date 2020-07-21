Left Menu
HP India sees surge in demand in gaming segment

Gaming has moved from being a niche to being part of the lifestyle and essentially, more and more people are gaming and using it to relieve stress, socialise," HP India Market Senior Director, Personal Systems Vickram Bedi said. The company on Tuesday unveiled its new line-up of Omen laptops and accessories and updates to Omen Command Centre.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 15:59 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 15:59 IST
HP India on Tuesday said it is witnessing a surge in demand for gaming and commercial laptops over the last few months as customers are looking for devices that support both work from home and leisure activities amid the COVID-19 pandemic. "Gaming has definitely seen an upsurge, especially in the current context in the last few months, similarly on the commercial side. Gaming has moved from being a niche to being part of the lifestyle and essentially, more and more people are gaming and using it to relieve stress, socialise," HP India Market Senior Director, Personal Systems Vickram Bedi said.

The company on Tuesday unveiled its new line-up of Omen laptops and accessories and updates to Omen Command Centre. It has also introduced its first 16-inch Pavilion Gaming laptop. "We continue to push progression in gaming by growing and evolving the ecosystem with enhanced experiences through a broad gaming portfolio. “We understand that in gaming, no one size fits all and hence our Omen series, along with Pavilion Gaming 16, truly caters to a different set of audience based on their requirements," he said.

The new Omen 15 lineup includes devices powered with Intel and AMD chips and are priced at Rs 75,999 onwards, while the Pavilion Gaming 16 would be priced Rs 59,999 onwards. The new range also includes accessories like mouse, backpack and headset. According to research firm IDC, the traditional PC market in India declined by 16.7 per cent year-on-year at 1.8 million units in the March 2020 quarter. Within this, the notebooks category recorded a 16.8 per cent decline due to significant year-on-year contractions in the consumer and education segments. Notebooks in the gaming and thin-and-light segments have been witnessing strong growth in the past few quarters in the country.

HP occupied the top position in the overall PC market (desktops and notebooks) with a share of 28.2 per cent in the January-March 2020 quarter, followed by Dell Technologies (25.9 per cent) and Lenovo (20 per cent)..

