Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Futures climb on IBM earnings report, stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a better-than-expected quarterly profit from IBM and on hopes for more domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic. International Business Machines Corp jumped 5.3% premarket after it signaled higher demand in its cloud computing business, as large corporations accelerate their digital shift.

Reuters | Updated: 21-07-2020 16:07 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 16:07 IST
US STOCKS-Futures climb on IBM earnings report, stimulus hopes

U.S. stock index futures rose on Tuesday after a better-than-expected quarterly profit from IBM and on hopes for more domestic stimulus to prop up an economy reeling from the COVID-19 pandemic.

International Business Machines Corp jumped 5.3% premarket after it signaled higher demand in its cloud computing business, as large corporations accelerate their digital shift. Advisers to President Donald Trump and congressional Democrats were set to discuss the next steps in responding to the coronavirus crisis on Tuesday, with congressional Republicans saying they were working on a $1 trillion relief bill.

Also lifting the mood, European Union leaders agreed on a massive coronavirus relief program overnight. The S&P 500 closed higher for the year and the Nasdaq notched a record closing high on Monday after promising early data from trials of three potential vaccines and a boost from high-flying companies including Amazon.com Inc and Microsoft Corp.

Meanwhile, new infections raged in Florida on Monday, while California saw improvement, with cases and hospitalizations beginning to stabilize after a surge. Trump also said he would resume holding regular COVID-19 news briefings on Tuesday. At 6:12 a.m. ET, Dow e-minis were up 160 points, or 0.6%. S&P 500 e-minis were up 22.25 points, or 0.69% and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 91.25 points, or 0.83%.

Among other stocks, oil majors Exxon Mobil Corp and Chevron Corp rose 2.2% and 1.4%, respectively, on prospects of higher fuel demand. Later in the day, investors will look to quarterly reports from Coca-Cola Co, weapons supplier Lockheed Martin Corp and Marlboro maker Philip Morris International Inc .

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

New vaccine candidate induces immune response in mice, primates: study

Scientists, including one of Indian-origin, have developed a COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which they say generates antibodies that potently neutralize the novel coronavirus in mice and primates with a single immunization. The researchers, in...

Medical team traverses muddy roads, crosses flooded river to home quarantine woman in remote Arunachal hamlet

A medical team traversed landslide-prone muddy roads and crossed a flooded river to home quarantine a woman and her contacts in a remote hamlet in Arunachal Pradeshs Papum Pare district, officials said on Tuesday. The woman had recently sne...

25 Taliban, including Pakistanis national killed by security forces in Kandahar

Over 25 Taliban fighters, including 12 Pakistani citizens, were killed in an airstrike by NATO Rescue Support in the Takht-e-Pol town of Kandahar province of Afghanistan on Monday night. Jamal Barakzai, a spokesperson for the Kandahar Polic...

Bowlers hold key against India but Lee wonders how much will saliva-less kookaburra swing

Former speed merchant Brett Lee reckons Australias pace triumvirate would hold the key during the year-end home Test series against India and is keen to figure out how much the kookaburra ball swings without saliva Down Under. Pat Cummins, ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020