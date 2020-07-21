Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 may lead to large-scale bankruptcies: Survey

The survey, which covered more than 13,000 respondents, also noted that 39 per cent of CFA charterholders globally and 46 per cent in India expect large scale consolidation of firms. According to the global survey by CFA Institute, 42 per cent of Asia Pacific respondents predict large-scale bankruptcies, while 50 per cent expect that the crisis may induce growing unethical behaviour in the investment management industry (against a global response of 45 per cent).

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:17 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:17 IST
COVID-19 may lead to large-scale bankruptcies: Survey

COVID-19 pandemic may lead to large-scale bankruptcies and induce growing unethical behaviour in the investment management industry, as per a survey. The survey, which covered more than 13,000 respondents, also noted that 39 per cent of CFA charterholders globally and 46 per cent in India expect large scale consolidation of firms.

According to the global survey by CFA Institute, 42 per cent of Asia Pacific respondents predict large-scale bankruptcies, while 50 per cent expect that the crisis may induce growing unethical behaviour in the investment management industry (against a global response of 45 per cent). It found that close to 80 per cent of respondents think any recovery would be slow or stagnant in the short-term before picking up eventually in the medium-term.

"It will likely take two to three years for most economies to return to their pre-pandemic levels of output. Like other industries, the investment industry is also going to be reshaped by this crisis, and it is important to rebuild on a solid foundation," said Vidhu Shekhar, CFA, CIPM, Country Head, India, CFA Institute. On the regulatory response to the situation, 41 per cent of respondents in APAC believe that regulation on market conduct should not be relaxed to encourage trading and liquidity (but 35 per cent thought that it should be relaxed).

Besides, regulators should focus on investor education about the risk of investor fraud in times of crisis (95 per cent) as well as continued market surveillance (83 per cent). Regulators should not consider imposing security market holidays (81 per cent) or temporarily permitting companies to delay reporting on changes in their financial conditions (60 per cent), it noted.

A report titled 'Is the Coronavirus Rocking the Foundations of Capital Markets' by CFA Institute, the global association of investment management professionals, analysed the effects of coronavirus pandemic on the global economy, the capital markets, and the investment management industry. The survey was fielded to the CFA Institute's global membership across all regions and jurisdictions where the organisation has representation in April this year..

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

2 cattle smugglers arrested following encounter with UP police

Siddharthnagar district police arrested two alleged cattle smugglers on Tuesday following an encounter in which one of the accused was injured, officials said. On Monday, locals of Karjahan village informed police about remains of cattle fo...

HUL Q1 net profit rises 5.7 pc to Rs 1,897 crore; sales up 3.65 pc

FMCG major Hindustan Unilever on Tuesday reported an 5.7 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to Rs 1,897 crore for the first quarter ended June 30. The company had posted a net profit of Rs 1,795 crore in April-June quarter of the ...

U.S. Senate report accuses China of 'digital authoritarianism'

China is using its technological rise to develop digital authoritarianism to conduct surveillance and censor information not just within its borders, but around the world, a U.S. Senate report said on Tuesday.The report, led by Senator Bob ...

People are more likely to contract COVID-19 at home, study finds

South Korean epidemiologists have found that people were more likely to contract the new coronavirus from members of their own households than from contacts outside the home.A study published in the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prev...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020