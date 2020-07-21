Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: L&T Group chairman, directors take voluntary salary cut of up to 53%

Annual salary of Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies) J D Patil fell by 38.91 per cent to Rs 5.08 crore. Naik in the annual report said this is the opportune moment to minimise external dependencies as the world is witnessing groundswell of opinion against China and seeking viable alternative supply sources.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST | Created: 21-07-2020 17:39 IST
COVID-19: L&T Group chairman, directors take voluntary salary cut of up to 53%

Amid COVID-19 pandemic, key officials of engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro have taken voluntary pay cut of up to 53 per cent, including a 24.19 per cent salary cut by its group chairman A M Naik, according to the company's annual report. Naik drew a total remuneration of Rs 6.18 crore for 2019-20 as against Rs 8.15 crore in 2018-19, according to the annual report of the infrastructure giant.

L&T Chief Executive Officer & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan took home Rs 27.17 crore for 2019-20, showing a pay cut of 43.91 per cent. "Reduction in managerial remuneration is mainly due to cost reduction measures voluntarily adopted by Executive Directors in the current pandemic scenario and reduced perquisite value," the report said.

On the other hand the average percentage increase made in the salaries of employees other than the managerial personnel for the year 2019-20 was 4.70 per cent. "Considering the impact of COVID-19 on the business, the Executive Directors have taken a voluntary reduction of 50 per cent on the entitled commission," the report said.

Whole-time Director & Chief Financial Officer R Shankar Raman saw a pay cut of 47.33 per cent to Rs 13.20 crore while Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Power) Shailendra Roy witnessed a salary cut of 53.01 per cent to Rs 6.63 crore during 2019-20. Likewise Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Infrastructure) DK Sen saw a 36.15 per cent dip in salary to Rs 4.46 crore, Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Buildings, Minerals & Metals) MV Satish saw a 38.41 per cent decline to Rs 5.77 crore. Annual salary of Whole-time Director & Senior Executive Vice President (Defence & Smart Technologies) J D Patil fell by 38.91 per cent to Rs 5.08 crore.

Naik in the annual report said this is the opportune moment to minimise external dependencies as the world is witnessing groundswell of opinion against China and seeking viable alternative supply sources. He urged the government to introduce much-needed reforms in land acquisition, competency & skill building to achieve desired outcomes under 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat'.

Naik said he was addressing the shareholders at a time when the nation is grappling with a global pandemic, while simultaneously gearing itself for a phased reopening of the economy, and preparing for life beyond COVID-19. "Further, simmering tensions along our northern border have precipitated an anti-China sentiment within the country. The world too is witnessing a growing groundswell of opinion against China, and seeking viable alternative sources of supply. I believe this is the opportune moment for the Government of India and Indian industry to act in unison to minimise our external dependencies and enhance self-reliance," Naik said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' has resonated across the country, he said, adding to ensure that the Prime Minister's thrust on self-dependence achieves the desired outcomes swiftly, it is essential for the government to introduce much-needed reforms in several areas including land acquisition, competency & skill building. In tandem, the administration would do well to streamline processes and accelerate the pace of decision making, he added.

"We are confident that if these measures are adopted and if the nation remains united, our determination and resolve will enable us to overcome the challenges ahead," Naik noted. Larsen & Toubro, he said, stands by the country and its leadership in this hour of need, and as a good corporate citizen with a social conscience, the company responded to the humanitarian crisis caused by the virus with monetary and material assistance.

L&T, at the group level, contributed Rs 150 crore for the PM CARES fund in FY 2019-20, and further donated medical equipment, including personnel protective equipment worth Rs 40 crore to states across the country. "Amid widespread concerns about the plight of daily wage earners, we took it upon ourselves to ensure that the 1,60,000 contract workmen at our project sites received good care. We continued to pay them their wages, provide food, shelter and medical assistance while maintaining prescribed COVID-19 preventive & containment protocols. This has involved an outlay of approximately Rs 500 crore per month," he said.

TRENDING

NSE-backed CAMS gets Sebi nod to float IPO

Crash Landing on You actor Hyun Bin reaches Jordan to work on The Negotiations

PM Modi congratulates Arvind Krishna for becoming global head of IBM

South Africa: Restaurants decides to protest against current lockdown restrictions

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

COVID-19: Healthcare supply chain problems expose need for real-time data flow

Lack of real-time information from healthcare supply chains hamper effective decision-making and resource allocation....

Why COVID-19 claims of China are hard to believe and difficult to follow

Over the years China has made an image of playing with data and information for its vested interests. Therefore, its concealing and sharing of information on COVID-19 outbreak, both, are looked at with suspicion by almost all the countries ...

Why COVID-19 is unstoppable in USA despite it being ranked at the top of GHS Index?

Several worst-hit countries such as Italy, France, Spain, the UK, Canada, and Russia have peaked COVID-19 cases in April. Almost all of them have gradually flattened the curve. However, the USA is setting new daily records of infections tha...

COVID-19 seems cooking biggest ever global scam

The increasing number of corruption cases on COVID-19 funds from throughout the world and involvement of high profile persons indicate that the countries cant ignore corruption in their pandemic response programs. This has generated the nee...

Videos

Latest News

Sport, Arts and Culture set aside R1 billion COVID-19 relief fund

With the cancellation of most sports and heritage events, the Department of Sport, Arts and Culture has redirected R1 billion of its budget towards COVID-19 relief efforts.Sport, Arts and Culture Minister Nathi Mthethwa said this when he le...

Houses flooded in Assam's Nagaon district due to release of water from dam in Karbi Anglong

Hundreds of houses in the Raha area of Nagaon district got flooded on Tuesday after water was released from a dam of Karbi Langpi hydropower project in Karbi Anglong. Priyanka Bonia, Circle Officer of Raha, said the several villages have be...

Delhi HC asks Animal Welfare Board to conduct survey on animals in circuses

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday directed the Animal Welfare Board of India AWBI to carry out a nationwide survey to find out whether the circuses, which are unable to perform during the COVID-19 lockdown, can sustain the animals. A division...

Hong Kong protesters gather on anniversary of mob attack

Small groups of Hong Kong pro-democracy demonstrators gathered on Tuesday to mark the first anniversary of an attack in a train station by an armed crowd wearing white shirts, and demanded justice for victims of the violence and broader fre...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020