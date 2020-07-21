Punjab CM asks finance department to timely arrange cash credit limit for paddy procurement

Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh on Tuesday directed the finance department to ensure that cash credit limit (CCL) is timely arranged for payments to farmers for paddy purchase. Singh reviewed preparations for purchase of paddy in Punjab, which is likely to start from October 1.

The chief minister said payment to farmers should be done within 48 hours of procurement, as was ensured during the recent rabi marketing season, a government statement said. He directed food department to coordinate with the Government of India to ensure that payments from the Centre are received in time.

The chief minister asked Chief Secretary Vini Mahajan to coordinate with various concerned authorities to open more mandis to ensure social distancing in the times of COVID-19, so that paddy procurement could also be handled as effectively as wheat procurement was completed amid the pandemic, the statement said. He asked food department to ensure seamless and hassle-free procurement of paddy, so that farmers do not suffer any hardships and the agencies involved in the process also do not face any problems.

During the meeting, Food and Civil supplies Minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu said that supply of gunny bags is getting affected as jute mills in Kolkata are not functioning at full capacity due to COVID-19 restrictions. Singh asked the department to explore the possibilities of reusing gunny bags and also HDPE (high density polyethylene) bags.