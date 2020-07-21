Left Menu
Hindustan Zinc elevates Arun Misra as Chief Executive Officer

Misra succeeds Sunil Duggal who is now leading group company Vedanta Ltd as its CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a statement. Misra has been the deputy CEO in the company since November last year and will take over as CEO with effect from August 1.

Hindustan Zinc on Tuesday announced elevation of Arun Misra as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Misra succeeds Sunil Duggal who is now leading group company Vedanta Ltd as its CEO, Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) said in a statement.

Misra has been the deputy CEO in the company since November last year and will take over as CEO with effect from August 1. In his elevated role, Misra will play an integral role in strategising business operations and spearheading the company's expansion, the statement said.

"I am happy to welcome Arun as the CEO of HZL. I am sure that with his stellar track record, deep strategic expertise and proven experience of driving transformation, he is well placed to lead the company to the next level of growth. I wish him all the very best," Duggal said. Misra said, "It's a matter of privilege for me to take on the baton from stalwart who has been leading this company by example. HZL has a fantastic team of professionals and we will all work together to enhance our footprint as a leading global producer of zinc-lead and silver." Earlier, HZL in a filing to the BSE said, "As the current tenure of Sunil Duggal CEO and WTD (Whole Time Director) is expiring on July 31, 2020, board has approved the appointment of Arun Misra (currently Dy CEO) as CEO and WTD (Whole Time Director) to be effective from August 1, 2020." The company further said that the second tenure of A R Narayanaswamy and Arun L Todarwal as independent directors is expiring on July 31.

Accordingly, its board approved appointment of Anjani Agarwal and Akhilesh Joshi as additional directors designated as independent directors on the board to be effective from August 1. Misra brings with him an experience of 31 years, having held several leadership roles. Prior to joining Hindustan Zinc, he was associated with Tata Steel as Vice President - Raw Materials.

Hindustan Zinc is a leading integrated producer of zinc-lead in the world. The company is headquartered in Udaipur, Rajasthan..

