India to have 60% renewable energy by 2030: Power minister

India will have around 60 per cent of its installed electricity generation capacity from clean sources by 2030, Power and New & Renewable Energy Minister R K Singh said on Tuesday. The minister also exuded confidence that the renewable energy capacity would touch 510 GW by 2030, including 60 GW of hydro power. In September last year at the United Nations Climate Action Summit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced increasing the renewable energy target to 450 GW by 2030 from 175 GW by 2022. Participating in a webinar organised by The Energy Resource Institute (TERI), Singh said, "I would say that by 2030, 60 per cent of our capacity will be from renewables, and that is on a conservative scale." The minister explained that by 2030, 450 GW of power generation capacity would come from renewables like solar and wind.

Besides 60 GW would come from hydro-electric power, he said. About the progress on clean energy, he said that India's clean energy capacity including under development projects and hydro electric power is around 190 GW, which is more than the targetted 175 GW by 2022. During the webinar, the minister launched a report, titled ‘Renewable Power Pathways: Modelling the Integration of Wind and Solar in India by 2030’. The minister also launched a report titled ‘Bending the Curve: 2025 Forecasts for Electricity Demand by Sector and State in the Light of the COVID Epidemic’. The two reports have been prepared by Energy Transitions Commission (ETC) India, which is a research platform based at the TERI headquarters in New Delhi.