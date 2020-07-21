Cong, CITU, ABVP seek rollback of Himachal bus fare hike

Opposition Congress, Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU) and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Tuesday demanded immediate rollback of 25 per cent hike in bus fares in Himachal Pradesh. While the Congress and the CITU held separate demonstrations, the ABVP issued a press statement in support of their demand related to bus fares.

The Himachal Pradesh government on Monday decided to increase the bus fare by 25 per cent. It also decided to hike minimum bus fare for the first three kilometres from Rs 5 to Rs 7 in view of the fund crunch due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Himachal Pradesh Congress president Kuldeep Singh Rathore said the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government hiked bus fares by 50 per cent since it came to power in December, 2017.

Demanding immediate rollback of the Monday's hike of 25 per cent, Rathore threatened to hold dharna at all district headquarters on July 23. If the hiked fare is not withdrawn, a public agitation will be launched in the state, he added. CITU state president Vijendra Mehra and its general secretary Prem Gautam flayed the BJP government for putting extra burden on the public during the "corona phase".

Uttarakhand ABVP secretary Rahul Rana said, "If the hike in fare is not taken back, the ABVP will oppose it by holding protests in the state"..